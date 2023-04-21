Forrester to make 300th appearance for St Pat's

Home has always been calling for Chris Forrester and the comfort of familiarity will be pronounced when he leads St Patrick’s Athletic out tonight on his 300th appearance for the club against Shamrock Rovers.

He was merely a 19-year-old rookie walking in the Richmond Park door in 2012. Two FAI Cups and a league title later, either side of a UK move, the 30-year-old is at ease being the wise old head the upcoming Saints cohort lean on in his playground.

Competition for that mantle comes from veteran striker Eoin Doyle, another to depart the league for England and Scotland in his pomp, but when it comes to the Irish scene, Forrester is St Pat’s personified.

Six goals in his opening 10 games, despite the team’s slow start that has eventually elevated them to second, underscores the midfielder’s continued importance to the side as he hits the latest landmark.

It wasn’t constantly that way.

When Forrester rejoined the club in early 2019, curtailing his three-year contract at Aberdeen after just six months for family reasons, there wasn’t the instant mojo rediscovery that had secured him his UK breakthrough with Peterborough United in 2015.

Environmentally he was there, just not mentally. Love takes many forms and he just needed time to reciprocate.

“Nobody really understands when you go through hard spells,” explained the playmaker, whose street footballer instincts were there for an English audience to admire when Posh battled with Chelsea and Aston Villa in 2017 FA Cup warfare.

“They think footballers should just be happy but it doesn’t work like that.

“As soon as St Pat’s good wind of me coming back, the owner Garrett Kelleher was on the phone. To be wanted and loved made me feel good. I didn’t try to play hardball – it was always going to be St Pat’s for me.

“I had a lot of bad games at the beginning but the fans stuck with me. You want to be supported unconditionally as long as you give your best.

“It took a while to get going but, through the feelings of the St Pat’s people, it pushed me on to be the player that I am today.”

And what a player he is.

Equally effective sitting deep or advanced behind the attacker, he has tormented tonight’s opponents in both spells.

His superb 2012 lob against the Hoops – which won goal of the season – was challenged in substantive stakes by his headed winner early last season.

“We were getting called Setpiece Athletic but it’s a massive part of the game,” he said, a nod to that goal from a corner, one of several.

“The main thing is that we’ve come into a good run of form, winning four matches on the bounce.

"On a personal level, I didn’t realise I was that close to the 300 game mark – even if it makes me feel old – but it’s such an honour to play for this club.

“There’s a good feeling around the club and the league overall. The crowds are up and so is the media side. In all my years in the league, I’d never seen my picture on a billboard till last week.

“Everybody is aware the quality is improving across the league. People are buying tickets, knowing they’re going to be entertained.” That should be a given for this latest Premier Division full house.

"Sold out grounds always add to the occasion,” noted Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, his own team back in the title mix after taking 10 points from their last four matches.

“We've always thought that St Pats have good individuals and that remains the case. Both teams are doing really well and it has the makings of a great game.”