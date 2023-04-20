Hefty compensation deal paves way for Anthony Barry's move to Bayern

Former Ireland assistant coach Anthony Barry is finally reuniting with Thomas Tuchel, after Bayern Munich agreed a compensation package with Chelsea close to €1m for his release.

Barry (36) spent 2021 on Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff before being lured away to an equivalent role with Belgium ahead of last year’s World Cup.

Talks took place between Kenny and Barry about a return after his successor John Eustace also departed the role to become Birmingham City manager but it didn’t materialise and he instead linked up with Roberto Martinez following his appointment as Portugal boss.

Former Ireland centurion John O'Shea has since filled the Ireland vacancy, promoted from the Under-21 ranks.

All the while Liverpool native Barry had been working at Chelsea but Tuchel’s determination to bring him to Germany convinced the Blues to effectively place their staffer on gardening leave towards the end of Graham Potter’s reign. Ironically, it was new interim chief Frank Lampard who initially brought Barry to Stamford Bridge during his first stint in the dugout.

A deal has finally been worked out to allow Barry, renowned for his meticulous set-piece preparations, join the boss he helped lead Chelsea to the Champions League success in 2021.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City on Wednesday, lead the table by two points with six games remaining.