Hefty compensation deal paves way for Anthony Barry's move to Bayern

Barry (36) spent 2021 on Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff before being lured away to an equivalent role with Belgium.
Hefty compensation deal paves way for Anthony Barry's move to Bayern

NEW COLOURS: Anthony Barry. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 14:50
John Fallon

Former Ireland assistant coach Anthony Barry is finally reuniting with Thomas Tuchel, after Bayern Munich agreed a compensation package with Chelsea close to €1m for his release.

Barry (36) spent 2021 on Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff before being lured away to an equivalent role with Belgium ahead of last year’s World Cup.

Talks took place between Kenny and Barry about a return after his successor John Eustace also departed the role to become Birmingham City manager but it didn’t materialise and he instead linked up with Roberto Martinez following his appointment as Portugal boss.

Former Ireland centurion John O'Shea has since filled the Ireland vacancy, promoted from the Under-21 ranks.

All the while Liverpool native Barry had been working at Chelsea but Tuchel’s determination to bring him to Germany convinced the Blues to effectively place their staffer on gardening leave towards the end of Graham Potter’s reign. Ironically, it was new interim chief Frank Lampard who initially brought Barry to Stamford Bridge during his first stint in the dugout.

A deal has finally been worked out to allow Barry, renowned for his meticulous set-piece preparations, join the boss he helped lead Chelsea to the Champions League success in 2021.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City on Wednesday, lead the table by two points with six games remaining.

More in this section

Denise O'Sullivan volleys in spectacular equaliser in cup clash injury-time Denise O'Sullivan volleys in spectacular equaliser in cup clash injury-time
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium William Saliba making slow progress in recovery from back problem – Mikel Arteta
Bayern Munich bow out and look like fading force among Europe’s new elite Bayern Munich bow out and look like fading force among Europe’s new elite
Southampton manager Ruben Selles is preparing to take on Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ruben Selles admits time is running out as ‘desperate’ Saints scrap for survival

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd