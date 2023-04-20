Bernardo Silva confident of claiming Champions League revenge over Real Madrid

City have now reached the last four for a third successive year.
Bernardo Silva is targeting revenge against Real Madrid (Dave Thompson/PA)
Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 06:30
Andy Hampson

Bernardo Silva spoke confidently of claiming revenge over Real Madrid after Manchester City booked a Champions League semi-final rematch against the Spanish giants.

City reached the last four for a third successive year as they weathered a storm to claim a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Erling Haaland put the result beyond doubt when, having earlier missed a penalty, he struck in the 57th minute at the Allianz Arena before Joshua Kimmich claimed a late reply for the Germans from the spot.

City missed out on a place in the final when they were beaten by Real in dramatic circumstances at the Bernabeu Stadium last season and Silva now wants to put the record straight.

Asked about the chance of revenge, the City midfielder told BT Sport: “Hopefully, yes. We will go for it definitely.

“We always go for it but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through.”

City did most of the damage in their quarter-final with their 3-0 win in the first leg but Bayern started with the belief they could turn the tie around.

They spurned numerous chances in the first half before Haaland’s strike eventually killed off their hopes.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I’m so happy – three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League against an incredible team.

“But we struggled in the first half and 4-1 doesn’t show the two games. Fortunately, they missed their chances.

“We defended well and in the second half we were much better. The only regret is we didn’t have more sequences of passes. You have to have more passes against a team of that quality.

“But apart from that, congratulations to all at Manchester City and thank you to all our fans who came to Munich.”

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after earlier missing a penalty against Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Haaland’s goal was his 48th of an extraordinary season.

Guardiola said: “Erling is a threat. We know that. He showed personality for the penalty. He missed it but it doesn’t matter.

“He is having a good season and finishing really good.”

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was sent off late in the game after letting his frustrations get the better of him and he later rated referee Clement Turpin as “grade E”.

However, he was more positive about his own players.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was sent off late on (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “I don’t think the scoreline reflects the tie but there was a difference in self-confidence and form.

“For the few chances we conceded in both matches, we were punished.

“I am very satisfied with the style of our play. We played against the most in-form team in all of Europe and met them eye to eye.”

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match at Allianz Arena, Munich. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.

