Fahy appointed to vice president position with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 18:16
Cian Locke

Ruth Fahy has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Club Administration & Compliance with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

The Irish woman - who turned out for Castlebar Celtic, Galway WFC and Wexford Youths in her Women's National League playing days - brings six years of experience in the legal field to the Rapids, having previously worked with the FAI.

In 2021, the Irish woman spent time as CEO of Galway WFC. In joining the Rapids, Fahy will link up with current Club President, Pádraig Smith. 

Smith previously held the role of Head of Finance with the FAI. 

“We’re also beyond delighted to strengthen our soccer operations group by adding Ruth as our new Vice President of Club Administration & Compliance, said Club President Smith.

"Ruth’s skillset and experiences both on and off the field will add greatly to our expanded soccer operations department."

