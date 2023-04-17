Arsenal slip again as title dreams fade

Mikel Arteta's title hopes are all but over after Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead for the second Sunday running.

What a result for his old mate Pep Guardiola and their top-of-the-table challengers Manchester City! What a point too for his managerial mentor David Moyes and West Ham as they move four clear of the drop zone. What a disaster for Arteta.

A Bukayo Saka penalty miss did not help Arsenal's cause when they were two-one up and stuttering. They are now only four points ahead of the defending champions. City also have a game in hand over the young pretenders from north London. And, just like Arsenal's two-all draw at Liverpool last week, it made for a remarkable footballing spectacle that Arteta's men could easily have lost.

The young Spanish coach put on a brave front for the media afterwards but admitted he had questioned his own ability to reverse his side's negative mentality after conceding a goal and said: “We lost our purpose and made it too easy for them.

“When the game is there for the killing you have to do it. We haven’t done it. When you don’t do that in the Premier League at some stage it’s gonna turn around. You have to defend, for example, the second goal much better than we did. If not you don’t win the game.”

Arteta argued the circumstances were different to the previous collapse away to Liverpool and how Saka's 'brave' penalty miss proved pivotal.

He explained: “The penalty was where you could go 3-1 up after 50 minutes and probably the game is over. Two minutes after that you concede the equaliser. This is part of football. To take a penalty you have to be prepared to miss a penalty and he will be back to take more. My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and didn’t understand what the game required in the moment.”

It was left to striker Gabriel Jesus for a more brutal assessment. The Brazil international said: “Once again, the three points were in our hands. Obviously the game is 90 minutes, it’s not 20, in this case, today, 30 minutes. As a team, we have to raise the level and come back to our principles.

“We know our strength, we know what we can do. Where we want to attack the opponent, in the first 10 to 20 minutes we did so good, after that we dropped our level and that obviously cannot happen if you want to fight for the title.

“It started from like five or 10 minutes before the penalty, because exactly after we scored the second goal we stopped. As a team, it’s no time to blame, as a team we have to raise the level again and come back to our principles and like I said win the games. That’s the only way we can arrive next month and then fight for the title again.”

Arsenal cruised into an early lead with goals from Jesus and Martin Odegaard, but conceded either side of half-time to Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen, who proved to be the best player on the day.

Arsenal, as they had been at Anfield, were by far the better team until they conceded. And, just like at Liverpool, they were ultimately grateful to come away without losing.

West Ham manager David Moyes was understandably pleased with the comeback and revealed how they pulled it off to the extent he felt a victory would not have flattered them.

He said: “I quite fancied us to get a third goal after we equalised. We knew we had to put them under pressure to stand a chance and that's what we did. At times their quality was too much for us but I thought our three midfield players were immense the way they went up against Arsenal's midfield. It was some comeback but we have always have good games against Arsenal even when we have lost.”

Bowen summed it up succinctly from his side's view when he said: "It's a massive point. Coming into this, no one probably expected us to get anything from the game. We used that to our advantage and we went at them.”

West Ham, indeed, were 'at it' from the kick-off as they tried to unnerve their visitors before they had a chance to settle. It was a reasonable enough tactic, but how it initially backfired. Instead of getting involved in a kicking match, something they did learn from Liverpool, Arsenal responded in the best possible way - with two quick goals.

The first, with only six minutes gone, was ostensibly a simple tap in for Jesus from a Ben White pass, but it was really a team goal of quality and precision. The second, only four minutes later, was also a straightforward finish for Odegaard and also a quality build-up.

The similarities to Anfield were even more apparent when, suddenly, a one-sided encounter became a nervy dog fight as Gabriel conceded a soft 31st minute penalty by ‘tripping’ Paqueta. Benrahma sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way with his spot kick.

With the next goal likely to be decisive, it looked to be going Arsenal's way when they were awarded a penalty five minutes after the restart when Michail Antonio handled. Jesus seemed poised to take it before handing the ball to regular taker Saka. The England man had not missed his previous penalties all season, but sent this one well wide.

The reaction here in the stadium felt like a West Ham goal as much as an Arsenal miss. Three minutes later and it was just that as Bowen volleyed in from a ball over the top by Thilo Kehrer to equalise.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 6, Zouma 6, Kehrer 7, Soucek 7, Rice 7, Benrahma 6 (Fornals 90), Coufal 6, Paqueta 7 (Downers 87), Bowen 8, Antonio 6 (Cornet 87).

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Ings.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tierney 7 (Vieira 85), Gabriel 6, Holding 6, White 7, Xhaka 6, Partey 5 (Jorginho 67), Odegaard 6 (Nketiah 90), Martinelli 6 (Nelson 85), Jesus 7 (Trossard 67), Saka 6.

Subs: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Smith Rowe.

Referee: David Coote 5.