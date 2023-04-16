Colin Healy: Cork City must eradicate sloppy mistakes

Colin Healy insists eradicating sloppy goals like UCD’s winner on Friday is key to Cork City recovering from their difficult patch.

The Rebels have won just once in their last seven outings and the latest loss to the Students has dragged them closer to the bottom.

Ciaran Behan’s quickfire strike after just 53 seconds was a “sloppy” concession, according to Healy, whose side endured another night of frustration.

UCD’s first win of the season at the tenth attempt puts just four points between the basement side and City situated in the relegation playoff berth.

Title contenders Derry City are next up for Cork when they visit Turner’s Cross on Friday before trips to Dublin over the May weekend against Shelbourne and Bohemians.

“I’ve no real complaints about Friday’s result,” confessed Healy.

“We knew he (Behan) has a good strike in him but we should have done better for the goal.

“They only had two efforts on target – the second off the post – but we should have created more than one ourselves.

“As much as we had a lot of possession, we didn’t do much with it.

“The St Pat’s defeat was a low, then we’re back up Monday after beating Dundalk and now back down. These are the joys of football.

“We didn’t look after the ball as well as we could have in the higher areas, didn’t win enough second balls nor headers.

“They’re the basics which we did against Dundalk. Sometimes in situations like Friday it can be tough to bring that bit of magic to change the game.”

Expectations for City on their return to the Premier Division after a two-year absence vary among various sections but City are teetering whereas other teams predicted to be around them, such as Shelbourne, Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers, are grinding out results.

Not even switching his strikers at half-time to avoid a third blank in five games worked.

“Every defeat is a low for me,” he said after their fifth defeat in 10.

“The frustrating part is the fans coming up to Dublin, paying good money. They voice their opinion and that’s the other side of it. We’re going through a tough time.

“Fatigue wasn’t an issue on Friday because we’d made four changes for Monday.

“I didn’t feel it was going for Ruairi Keating in the first half so I changed it by bringing Tunde Owolabi on.

“Tunde was very lively when he came on but we didn’t create too many chances.

“We tried so hard for two years to get promoted. We’re here now and players should relish that.

“I know it can be difficult coming to play at the UCD bowl but that’s not an excuse. Players should be in the zone about going to do their jobs.

“It’s a long season and we know every game is tough. Derry are a quality team.”

Cian Bargary, who missed Friday’s game due to a groin strain, is battling to be fit for the Candystripes clash.