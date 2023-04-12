Read Madrid take two goal lead into second leg clash at Stamford Bridge

REAL MADRID 2 CHELSEA 0

A DAUNTING task awaits, but Frank Lampard could draw satisfaction from the character and resolve showed by his Chelsea side to remain in this Champions League quarter-final tie despite playing more than half an hour with ten men.

Trailing to Karim Benzema’s first half goal, the Premier League side’s prospects looked bleak when Ben Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute. They never looked like getting back on level terms but showed commendable determination, conceding just once more to Marcos Asensio.

They must improve significantly, particularly as an attacking force, if they are to progress past the holders at Stamford Bridge next week but, in a season marked by diminishing expectations a battling performance gives cause for hope.

This meeting came exactly 12 months after Chelsea visited the Bernabeu Stadium for the second leg of an absorbing quarter-final when Thomas Tuchel’s side were eliminated by Karim Benzema’s extra-time goal, despite winning 3-2 on the night.

There were few parallels that could be drawn between the two occasions, however. Since then, Chelsea, who faced Real as European champions last season, have seen two changes in the dug-out and an overhaul of the playing squad and arrived in Spain in a very different. Tellingly only four players - Reece James, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic - started both games and the Blues’s diminished status was underlined by the fact that their only hope of qualifying for next year’s competition rests in lifting the trophy this season.

Saturday’s defeat at Wolves quickly drew a line under any hope the return of the former manager might trigger an immediate upturn. In truth, it would have been a surprise if it had. There may be an enviable roster of players at Lampard’s disposal but the problems at Stamford Bridge run deep. The club is not languishing in 11th place in for nothing.

The inquests into the Blues’s demise have already been ongoing for some time. The merits or otherwise of dismissing Tuchel, appointing Graham Potter to lead a long-term project then dismissing the former Brighton manager after just seven months have been chewed over with the only consensus being that this season has been a mess.

The scattergun approach to recruitment has resulted in a bloated, extensively acquired squad that, to Potter at least, seemed to present more problems than solutions. The failure to add to the side’s attacking options appeared to be a glaring error at the time, with last night’s performance providing the latest evidence to support that view.

It’s Lampard’s job to instil a degree of stability and momentum during the final months of the campaign although the nature of his appointment means there continues to be a sense of drift. And as well as pointing to Chelsea’s historical success in this competition, the interim manager could also draw on the fact that the club’s performances in Europe have been at odds with their stuttering form in the Premier League.

The performance in the second leg of the meeting with Borussia Dortmund in the previous round provided a timely reminder of the quality of this group of players. If Lampard’s side were to have any hope of unsettling the holders, they would have to serve up more of the same.

The interim manager recognised the nature of this contest by opting for an experienced line-up with Thiago Silva restored in the heart of defence. Up front Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix as Lampard attempted to ensure was best equipped to make the most of the opportunity to counter attack. And crucially, N’Golo Kante was restored to the midfield despite the France international’s limited involvement during an injury affected season.

Kante’s energy and dynamism in midfield has been badly missed and his value was evident in the opening few minutes of the game when he released first Felix and then Sterling for breaks that might have given the visitors an early lead.

And once that early flurry had faded, Chelsea were forced to settle into the demanding task of containing the reigning champions and in particular Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. The two Real forwards quickly demonstrated the pace and instinctive understanding that fired the La Liga club to a 14th success in this competition last season, combining for the 21st minute opening goal.

Chelsea struggled throughout the first half to relieve the pressure on their goal when the hosts took control of the game, eventually cracking when Dani Carvajal’s chipped ball into the area found Vinicius Junior. The forward got ahead of Wesley Fofana and Benzema was on hand to poke home from close range when his team-mate’s shotw as parried by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea responded immediately with Reece James whipping in a low cross towards Sterling whose near post flick was superbly saved by Thibaut Courtois. It was the kind of chance they could ill afford to pass up but was in keeping with their performance in front of goal all season.

Too often their attacking efforts stalled because of the absence of a focal and the sight of Enzo Fernandez firing in a hopeful long range shot summed up the limitations of their approach.

Chilwell dismissal for pulling Rodrygo back on the edge of the box left Chelsea facing an even more daunting task and they were undone once again in the 74th minute when they failed to react to a short corner which led to Asensio sweeping home.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 6, Militao 7, Alaba 6, Camavinga 6 (Rudiger 71, 6); Modric 7 (Ceballos 81, 6), Valverde 7, Kroos 7 (Tchouameni 84, 6); Rodrygo 6 (Asensio 71, 6), Benzema 7, Vinicius Junior 8.

Subs not used: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Odriozola, Lucas, Mariano.

Chelsea (3-5-2): Arrizabalaga 6; W Fofana 5, Thiago Silva 7 (Mount 75, 6), Koulibaly 6 (Cucurella 55, 6); James 6, Kante 7 (Gallagher 75, 6), Fernandez 6, Kovacic 5, Chilwell 4; Sterling 6 (Havertz 65, 6), Felix 5 (Chalobah 65, 6).

Subs not used: Mendy, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Zakaria, Ziyech, Azpilicueta,

Referee: François Letexier (France) 6