LOI previews: Cork City and Dundalk renew old rivalries at Turner's Cross

Cork City against Dundalk was, for a five-year blitz in the last decade, typically a title deciding fixture but the three points have a different meaning in Monday's first meeting of the teams since 2020.

Consecutive defeats for both have left City and their visitors ninth and sixth in the table respectively as the first round of four series concludes with this Easter Monday clash.

The Rebels are facing a relegation fight unless they urgently start adding to a paltry return of six points from 24 that leaves them in the playoff spot.

It wasn’t so much Friday’s 4-0 pasting at St Patrick’s Athletic that alarmed manager Colin Healy but the absence of leadership, desire and application.

Those are traits usually associated with Cian Coleman and the manager isn’t sure whether he’ll again be missing his skipper as a Dundalk side equally talented arrive on Leeside.

“I’m not sure whether Cian will be available,” confessed the manager.

“A virus meant he couldn’t eat for four days last week, making him lose a lot of weight, so I just couldn’t pick up on Friday.

“Cian was a loss but we cannot depend on one player. Friday night, especially the second half, wasn’t acceptable as a performance and that’s me being honest.

“I’ve been honest with the players since I took this job nearly three years ago.

“The first year was difficult, the second we got it together and we’re finding it hard now. But we’ve got to stick together.”

ON THE ROAD: Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is interviewed by LOITV before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Former City midfielder Stephen O’Donnell is preaching a similar message following home defeats to Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers.

The Dundalk boss said: “It’s always a tough game at Turner’s Cross, no matter what Cork’s form is like, but it’s good to get back on the horse so quickly after a defeat.

“We’ve had two setbacks in our last two, so this spell is a challenge for us all. When everything’s plain sailing, it’s easy to be a big personality and to play well or coach well and be full of beans but the real sign of any person is when they meet setbacks.

“We weren’t silly enough or naive enough to think we weren’t going to have setbacks but it’s how you react to it. That’s what makes you as a person and, in my mind, there’s no question how we’ll react to it.”

Robbie Benson (suspended) along with injured pair John Mountney and Louie Annesley are out and, though Cameron Elliott and Paul Doyle are also doubtful, a familiar face to the Cork faithful – prolific striker Patrick Hoban – could return from a three-game hamstring enforced lay-off to lead the line.

TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Drogheda's Ryan Brennan at the end of the game

Elsewhere, Derry City’s meeting with Bohemians remains a top-of-the-table affair despite the pair suffering home defeats on Friday.

"We didn't play well against Drogheda; there's no getting away from that,” Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins said about the shock home defeat which ended their unbeaten record.

"This is a great game for us. Bohs are a good side, starting the season by going top but we’ll have a noisy Brandywell crowd behind us.”

The fixture marks the first-ever presence of Declan Devine at the venue in the opposition bench following two previous spells as Derry manager.

“We’ve a young team who’ve only been together a matter of weeks,” he said in the aftermath of their first home defeat on Friday, a 2-0 reverse to Shamrock Rovers. “Derry will be another tough test but we’ll knuckle down and be ready.”

Damien Duff wants a positive response against Sligo Rovers to his Shelbourne side’s stalemate at UCD, the basement battlers who face a resurgent Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Monday’s LOI fixtures:

PREMIER DIVISION:

Cork City v Dundalk, Turner’s Cross (5pm).

Derry City v Bohemians, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7pm).

Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic, Weavers Park (7.45pm).

Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Tolka Park (7.45pm).

Shamrock Rovers v UCD, Tallaght Stadium (8pm).