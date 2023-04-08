Wexford hang on to tame Cats in Leinster U20 hurling tie

Wexford 2-17 Kilkenny 0-20

A win is a win but Wexford manager Keith Rossiter will be far from happy as his side scrambled over the line with a three-point victory over a depleted Kilkenny in their opening round Leinster U20 Tier 1 hurling championship game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Kilkenny were short five key players, four of whom are in the senior squad for the league final. They included Billy Drennan and Gearoid Dunne while Harry Shine had his first outing following a cruciate knee injury with his introduction for the final quarter, but they will be happy with the overall display, leading into their remaining round-robin games.

Kilkenny enjoyed a blistering start. They led 0-6 to 0-0 inside the opening nine minutes with Luke Connellan (2), Darragh Queally, (a 65), Joe Fitzpatrick, Cillian Hackett and James Walsh all on target.

However, Wexford gradually came into the game as points from Luke Murphy and Cillian Byrne frees hauled them back into contention. Both sides continued to trade points, with Corey Byrne-Dunbar sending over a splendid effort off the wing, while Ted Dunne finished the half with a fine point. That all left the sides level 0-9 each at the interval.

Wexford notched the early second-half scores through two Cian Byrne pointed frees and, when the same player followed with a splendid goal at the end of the third quarter, Wexford led 1-12 to 0-12.

Darragh Queally maintained his accuracy from frees, but when Luke Murphy crashed home a fiftieth minute goal, giving his side a 2-16 to 0-15 lead, the home side looked comfortable.

However, it was Kilkenny who finished strongest, with five unanswered points through Harry Shine, James Carroll, a Queally, free, Jeff Neary and Eoghan Lyng, to leave just three points separating the sides. The final whistle came as a relief to Wexford as they defended yet another Kilkenny attack.

Scorers for Wexford: C Byrne (0-4f, 0-2, 65s) 1-6; L Murphy 1-4; C Byrne-Dunbar, J J Twamley 0-2 each; C Foley, D Purcell, J Redmond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Queally (5f, 1, 65) 0-6; L Connellan, T Dunne, K Doyle 0-2 each; E Lyng, J Fitzpatrick, C Beirne, J Walsh, C Hackett, J Neary, H Shine, J Carroll 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Mahon; E Whelan, M dundon, D Kehoe; C Murphy, C Foley, D Carley; D Purcell, L murphy; C Fitzgerald, J Redmond, C Byrne; C Byrne-Dunbar, J J Twamley, S Rowley. Subs: S O;Hagan for C Murphy (45), S Roche for Whelan (50), L Roche for Rowley (53), O O Ceallaigh for Redmond (58).

Kilkenny: S Manogue; M Donnelly, S Purcell, E Lyng; J Fitzpatrick, P Langton, B Reid; K Doyle, C Beirne; L Connellan, J Walsh, Z B Hammond; D Queally, T Dunne, C Hackett. Subs: N Rowe for Donnelly (38), H Shine for Walsh (38), J Neary for Connellan (45), J Carroll for Hammond (53).

Referee: K Brady (Louth).