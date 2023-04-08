Colin Healy slates 'embarrassing' Cork City hiding at St Pat's

Colin Healy admits he was left embarrassed by Friday’s 4-0 thumping at St Patrick’s Athletic – the lowest point of his tw0-and-a-half year tenure as Cork City boss.

Daniel Krezic and Ruairi Keating missed chances either side of Jake Mulaney firing the Saints into a first-half lead but the capitulation which ensued after the interval particularly angered the manager.

Jay McClelland rampaged from midfield unattended to make it 2-0 just past the hour before Jamie Lennon and Mark Doyle deepened the rout in the last 15 minutes.

Healy’s post-match reaction didn’t camouflage a dire situation as the quarter point of the campaign looms with Monday’s fixture against Dundalk at Turner’s Cross.

City have collected a mere six points – mostly from the sole win over basement side UCD – in their opening eight games and sit second bottom in the table.

“That was embarrassing,” said the former Ireland international at Richmond Park.

“St Pat’s got a soft goal in the first half because it was poor defending where we should have stopped the cross.

“We had the better chances in the first half, with Daniel and Keats, but in the second we didn’t turn up.

“It was everything about the performance. I thought it was a free-kick in the lead-up to the second goal when their player came through the back of Cian Murphy but we still needed to do better. We were far too loose.

“It’s about tackles and wanting to win; things I didn’t see tonight.

“Players must take responsibility when they go on the pitch. We can set them up in formation but they’re in charge on the pitch. They knew it had to be better. I’ve said it and the players have said it too.

“Coming up here getting beaten 4-0 is not good. Our fans travelled to support the team and it wasn’t good enough for them.”

Healy took charge, initially on an interim basis, in October 2020 when the side were heading for relegation.

His first full term at boss was a rebuilding project in the First Division, after which he led his hometown club to promotion with a fair bit to spare last year.

“That was the first time I’ve seen it like that since I became manager,” he said of the defensive calamity.

“We knew the Premier Division was a big step up but the players should be enjoying playing at this level.

“But if we put on a performance like that, it will be a very difficult season.

“We’ll have a big crowd for Monday’s difficult game against Dundalk and they won’t be happy with what they saw tonight. Players know it wasn’t good enough and now they’ll have to quickly turn it around.”