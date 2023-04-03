Thomas Frank expecting Brentford to face their biggest test at Manchester United

Thomas Frank has described Wednesday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford as 'potentially the most difficult game' of Brentford’s season
TOUGH TASK: Brentford manager Thomas Frank after the Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium, London. Pic: PA

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 20:32
PA Sport

Thomas Frank has described Wednesday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford as “potentially the most difficult game” of Brentford’s season.

The reverse fixture last August saw United thrashed 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in what was their second Premier League fixture under boss Erik ten Hag.

Currently battling for a top-four finish, they head into this contest on the back of a 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Sunday.

Brentford boss Frank, whose side are seventh in the table, told a press conference: “We are potentially going into the most difficult game of the season, with everything taken into consideration.

“We are going away to the biggest away ground, with those fans, against a very good side that are much more stable.

“Erik ten Hag and his staff have done a very good job. They’ve just won their first trophy and they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.

“They lost (on Sunday) so they will want to bounce back. Plus, we beat them last time, so they’ll doubly want to bounce back. And they’re a very good team with top players.”

The Bees, who have suffered only one defeat in their last 16 league games stretching back to October, drew 3-3 at Brighton on Saturday.

That was a second match without Vitaly Janelt, who has been recovering from a knee issue sustained in the 2-0 win at Southampton on March 15.

Frank said on Monday: “Vita had the knee problem but very good news: it was a minor injury against Southampton and he was on the grass today which is positive. But it will probably be too early for Wednesday night.”

Frank also said Janelt’s fellow midfielder Frank Onyeka is out with a “minor” hamstring complaint.

