Boehly's plan to back Potter long-term goes out the window as Villa loss proves to be last straw

CHELSEA 0 ASTON VILLA 2 (Watkins 18, McGinn 56)

TODD BOEHLY took over from Roman Abramovich with lofty ambitions to change Chelsea's modus operandi, namely to end the era of hiring and firing managers willy-nilly, to no longer pay inflated prices for mediocre players and to widen the pathway from youth academy to first team.

Ten months later, having spent over €600m Euros on a squad that is sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League, and with no new talent coming through, Boehly is looking for his third manager of the season, having sacked Thomas Tuchel last September and Graham Potter on Sunday night.

Boehly and his co-controller Behdad Eghbali had repeatedly briefed that they were backing Potter all the way as the man for their long-term plan to take Chelsea to the top of English and European football, even admitting they were aiming to copy the way Arsenal had stuck by Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard finished eighth, eighth and fifth in his first three seasons.

A noble sentiment, but in football, results are everything and Saturday's home defeat by Aston Villa was clearly the last straw. At around 8pm on Saturday evening, in the Stamford Bridge press room, Potter was still talking about preparing for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday and vowing to work harder than ever to turn things around.

Barely 24 hours later he was gone, the latest victim of the club's revolving door approach to recruiting managers, and the speculation is now all about who takes his place.

There is no shortage of candidates, with plenty of elite level managers out of work. Julian Nagelsmann is perhaps the most high profile, after his rapid rise to the top of German football was abruptly halted last week when Bayern Munich sacked him and installed Tuchel instead.

Mauricio Pochettino is another man who is currently available, as is Luis Enrique and now Brendan Rodgers, the former Chelsea coach who was sacked by Leicester City yesterday.

For the time being, Bruno Saltor, one of Potter's coaches, will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday. Boehly and Eghbali said: "We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Potter had said on Saturday that he had no complaints about the effort and commitment his players had put in against Villa – but the damning truth is that they were simply not good enough to beat another mid-table side.

A goal in each half, from Oliie Watkins and John McGinn, sent Chelsea tumbling to their tenth league defeat of the season and effectively end any lingering hopes of a top-four finish.

They were booed off at half-time and full-time, and Potter faced more calls to quit from home supporters, as well as the inevitable chants of “You're getting sacked in the morning” from gleeful Villa fans. They were not far wrong.

But while Potter must carry the can for poor performances, he is not responsible for a woeful recruitment policy. Five of the 11 that started against Villa were signed by Boehly and Co, who have been spending money like drunken sailors on shore leave. They paid Brighton €65million Euros for Marc Cucurella, whose disastrous mix-up with €40m Euro centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly gifted Watkins Villa's opening goal in the 18th minute.

Mykhailo Mudryk was another expensive signing, when Chelsea snatched him from under Arsenal's noses for almost €100 million Euros last summer, but the Ukrainian is woefully short of form and confidence, as was evident when he hit a tame shot straight at Villa keeper Emi Martinez in the first half.

McGinn showed Mudryk how to do it ten minutes after the break with a superb strike from 25 yards that effectively ended Chelsea's chances of a comeback. Even though the statistics suggest they were dominant, with 69 per cent possession and 27 shots on goal compared with Villa's five, Chelsea never looked convincing and their most dangerous-looking attacker was Ben Chilwell, the England left-back.

Whoever takes over as the next permanent manager, whether in the next week or the summer, has a huge task on his hands. Chelsea are unbalanced and disjointed, and 11th place in the Premier League is not a false position for a team that has lost as many games as they have won.

Potter has the joint lowest points per game return in their Premier League history, with an average of 1.27 points per game, and although he led them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, he was clearly not trusted with the task of trying to beat Real Madrid over two legs.

The managerial situation is complicated by the fact that the Spanish giants are also looking to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to leave this summer, and Spurs want to replace Antonio Conte, another former Chelsea manager sacked in the past week. Just over two years ago, Abramovich moved quickly to sack Frank Lampard and appoint Tuchel when the German became available following his exit from Paris St Germain, with Tottenham also considering a move. Now the same situation could be played out with either Nagelsmann or Pochettino in the Tuchel role.

For anyone suggesting Chelsea jumped too soon in sacking Potter, they could look at Villa's transformation since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard last October.

The Spaniard has taken Villa steadily up the table, overtaking Chelsea this weekend, and only Manchester City and his former club Arsenal have won more games than Emery in that period. Now Villa's sights are set on qualifying for European completition, although Emery admits: “It will be very difficult, but we are winning matches, in the top ten now, and we will give our all to achieve it.”

Boehly has much loftier ambitions in the long run, to make Chelsea the dominant club not just in England but in Europe too.

He just needs an elite manager to turn things around.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Arrizabalaga 6; James 7, Koulibaly 6, Cucurella 5 (Pulisic 80); Loftus-Cheek 6 (Kante 57), Fernandez 6, Kovacic 6 (Gallagher 80), Chilwell 6; Mudryk 4 (Madueke 57), Havertz 5, Felix 6.

ASTON VILLA 4-2-3-1: Martinez 8; Young 7, Konsa 8, Mings 7, Moreno 7 (Digne 89); Kamara 7 (Chambers 46), Luiz 7 (Dendoncker 87); McGinn 9, Buendia 7 (Bailey 76), Ramsey 8; Watkins 8

Referee: A Madley 6/10