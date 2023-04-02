Terrace Talk: That 7-0 win seems like ancient history for Liverpool fans

It’s a month since Liverpool slammed seven past United. Checking the highlights recently, I expected them to be in monochrome, such is the enormous change of fortune since.

Tom Stoppard wrote a whole play about two minor characters in Hamlet. I’m no Stoppard evidently but transcribing Liverpool’s season has similar grisly overtones; we’re minor plot points in a major drama. It’ll take some getting used to.

The magnificence of Klopp’s reign now forces us into defining what support means, blind acceptance or foaming outrage. Those trying to negotiate a path between them speculate upon whether madness surrounds us or we ourselves have gone loco.

Memories of spoiling others fun aren’t necessarily humiliating; 1992, looking on the bright side of life as United extended their title wait to a quarter century, at Anfield on all places.

What happened in subsequent years needn’t sour that particular day, but for a club like ours it does feel humiliating in the sobering light of reason, and now it seems we can’t even do that.

As our squad crumbles, and news emerges of more free departures, contrasting it with City’s expenditure casts a shadow. It feels hypocritical to want them punished, whilst demanding FSG sell to other oily benefactors, but when did football ever make sense?

The Premier League’s pretences are comical. Having waved through Chelsea, City, Newcastle, we’re to believe they’ve suddenly discovered such success isn’t all it’s claimed to be?

Once they’re boxed into the time-consuming, wealth-squandering corridors of legality, a tired shrug into a mirror and muttering “well, we tried” is the cynical expectation of most. Far easier to bully defenceless Everton and pretend everything else is okay.

Turning back to that hoary old irrelevance, the actual football, Liverpool’s season-long struggle with fitness continues. After 17 days ‘off’, to be thrust into three massive games in a week would’ve been asking a lot of this team at its peak of excellence. Now, there’s a Christians v Lions vibe.

Were we even helped by Haaland’s absence? Pep toyed with us all week, not because it mattered but for the settling of old scores perhaps. Winners do not forget any defeat. Whatever trophies Ferguson accumulated, he always had time to rub salt into Liverpudlian wounds.

Guardiola is the modern variant on that hellish spectre. His idiotic goal celebration underlined that.

We had hope for a full 10 minutes, then fear, then abject surrender. You can moan about Rodri getting the same protection from red cards as Fernandinho, but it’s the anguished howl of a bear caught in barbed wire.

The spirit that evaporated against Real Madrid vanished here too, as quickly and in the same period of the match. We need a pragmatic element to our game, but Klopp is never going to deliver it. Make of that sentence what you will. Saturday was inevitable, and when the expected happens regularly anyone’s future will be questioned.

It’s a rare season indeed when Liverpool have nothing to play for by mid-April, but that’s what’s staring us in the face. Take it on the chin, accept it happens (even to the best) sometimes? Rant and rave until you choke? Neither will make any difference.

Confusion’s natural after watching the same players who’ve been so great for so long performing like amateurs, and gutless amateurs at that.

Adjustments to formation that could make a defensive difference simply aren’t on this manager’s wavelength. There is a Klopp Way, it got us this far and abandonment would equal panic, but results are results and faith in a turnaround seems naïve at best, negligent at worst.

The anticipated failure to reach Europe’s cash cow next time around could lead to a United-style splurge or a tightening of belts that may even lead to protest inside Anfield for a club that really, really should be doing better than this.

Still, 7-0, eh?