Moyes satisfied to see Hammers grind out result against Saints

West Ham 1

Southampton 0

An ugly win, only their second in seven games, sent West Ham United rocketing out of the bottom three of the Premier League and up to 14th place, so tight is the situation around the drop zone.

And those simple facts rather than any discussion of the quality of their performance – or lack of it - were all that mattered to David Moyes, their manager, on a day when Brendan Rodgers lost his job at Leicester City to emphasise that consequences of failure at this sharpest of sharp ends of the season.

“We’ve done what we had to do,” he said. “We have played better and maybe not won in the past but today was all about the result. We’ve been on a pretty good run at home. But playing on Thursdays [in Europe] we’ve been playing catch-up, and that can make you nervy and we were today.

“I’m in a results business and I have no protection against losing my job. I’m sorry for Brendan but in the life of a manager there will always be bad times. I can understand the panic but maybe the expectations are even worse. I have been lucky in having good owners and two or three good years have helped. Brendan has had that too. But we are in a whirlpool now because of the money.”

It was another disappointing result for Southampton, now three points from safety and still stuck in 20th place. And but for several good saves by Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as their defence tired, the margin of defeat could have been wider.

In a classic cliché of the relegation six-pointer, the game was decided by a single set play, a header by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd after 25 minutes from a free kick by Thilo Kehrer. And, true to our times, it took more than three minutes for VAR to confirm that he had been onside.

That drove a tense and impatient London Stadium almost to distraction. Saints had done more attacking at that point, but it counted for nothing as Aguerd scored from West Ham’s first effort on target.

“It’s always frustrating when you concede a goal especially from a set play, and the VAR decision was apparently very tight,” Ruben Selles, the Southampton manager, said. “We need to keep the zero and get something in the last third. The biggest positive is the way we started the game but we should have created more from our possession.”

The Southampton players got into a huddle before the game finally restarted and Perraud forced a low save from Lukasz Fabianski as they looked for an instant reply. But West Ham posed more threat. Kehrer’s run set up a shot for Said Benrahma, whose first-time effort was only inches over the crossbar, which was subsequently shivered by a curling effort from Jarrod Bowen.

In the second half, Bazunu had to dive at the feet of Bowen and beat away a free kick from Said Benrahma. But he saved his best for a low cross that was almost deflected past him by teammate Duje Caleta-Car.

That could have been vital as substitute Paul Onuachu met James Ward-Prowse’s cross with a header against the bar, but West Ham held on. They now host Newcastle on Wednesday while Saints receive Manchester City on Saturday evening and could be cut further adrift by other teams’ results in the meantime. Selles, though, refused to consider such matters. “If we spend any energy on that, in a situation we have been in for almost the whole year, then we [waste] energy we could use thinking about how we can beat Manchester City,” he said.