Seven of the best for Waterford and new boss Long

Waterford FC 7 Roland Idowu ’29, 69, Ellis Farrar OG ’44, Kilian Cantwell ‘45+2, Ronan Coughlan ’54, Connor Parsons ’77, Giles Phillips ‘81 Finn Harps 1 Okwuy Okwute ‘84

The beginning of the Keith Long era as Waterford FC head coach got off to a flying start as a rampant Blues hit a hapless Finn Harps side for seven goals in their SSE Airtricity First Division in front of 2537 supporters at the RSC where Roland Idowu was the star of the show.

It was a stunning strike that gave Waterford the lead goal on 22 minutes when Idowu turned onto his right-foot to hammer a shot past keeper Tim Oliver Hiemer from 16 yards before two goals in the space of two minutes at the end of the first-half put the Blues in the driving seat.

The second on 44 minutes came when Barry Baggley swung over a brilliant free-kick that saw Ellis Farrar head past his own keeper Hiemer when trying to clear the danger before Baggley’s delivery in first-half injury time saw Kilian Cantwell volley a shot to the net past a helpless visiting netminder.

Ronan Coughlan was gifted a fourth goal on 54 minutes when he scored from close-range after Burke’s delivery and it wasn’t long before Roland Idowu added his second of the night firing home a cross from Tunmise Sobowale.

A rampant Waterford added a sixth goal on 77 minutes when Connor Parsons hammered home from 10 yards after Shane Griffin’s shot was blocked into his path before captain Giles Phillips headed home a seventh four minutes later only for Okwuy Okwute scored a late consolation for the visitors six minutes from time.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Tunmise Sobowale (Harvey Warren ’84), Kilian Cantwell, Giles Philips, Ryan Burke, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin (Romeo Akachukwu ’84), Dean McMenamy (Dean Larkin ’80), Barry Baggley (Connor Parsons ’74), Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan (Wassim Aouachria ’74).

FINN HARPS: Tim Oliver Hiemer, Caoimhin Porter, Daithí McCallion, Noe Baba, Ellis Farrar (Shane McMonagle ’85), Katlego Mashigo (Kevin Jordan ’46), Seamus Keogh (Michael Harris ’46), Ryan Rainey, Filip Da Silva (Shaunie Bradley ’59), Okwuy Okwute (Damien Duffy ’85), Ryan Flood.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).