Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach

The former Bohemians boss will take charge of the team for Friday's home match against Finn Harps.
Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach

NEW BLUES BOSS: Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach. Pic credit: waterfordfc.ie.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 15:58
Andrew Horgan

Waterford FC have officially announced that Keith Long has agreed to become the club’s new head coach.

Former Republic of Ireland forward Jonathan Walters led the search for the Blues' next manager after Danny Searle was sacked by the pre-season First Division promotion favourites on Monday, just five games into the new campaign.

It is understood that the club also spoke to Alan Reynolds about the possibility of returning to the county he previously served as a player and manager.

But it is Long who has been named as the new boss and he arrives at the RSC following eight years with Premier Division side Bohemians. He will take charge of the team for Friday’s game against Finn Harps at the RSC.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC," Long told the club's official website.

It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city. After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Also speaking about the appointment, chairman Andy Pilley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the club’s new head coach.

“We had a number of very high profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us. Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that we’ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

“I’m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keith’s first game on Friday night.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal’s title to lose and nine-team survival scrap – the Premier League run-in
Chelsea v Everton - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Kai Havertz: To think about football 24/7 is not healthy
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Fabio Paratici's ban extended worldwide in blow to Spurs
Scotland’s Callum McGregor in action against Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Win over ‘big nation’ had been coming, says Scotland’s Callum McGregor

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd