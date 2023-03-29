Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as the club’s head coach

Waterford FC have officially announced that Keith Long has agreed to become the club’s new head coach.

Former Republic of Ireland forward Jonathan Walters led the search for the Blues' next manager after Danny Searle was sacked by the pre-season First Division promotion favourites on Monday, just five games into the new campaign.

It is understood that the club also spoke to Alan Reynolds about the possibility of returning to the county he previously served as a player and manager.

But it is Long who has been named as the new boss and he arrives at the RSC following eight years with Premier Division side Bohemians. He will take charge of the team for Friday’s game against Finn Harps at the RSC.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC," Long told the club's official website.

It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city. After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Also speaking about the appointment, chairman Andy Pilley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the club’s new head coach.

“We had a number of very high profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us. Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that we’ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

“I’m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keith’s first game on Friday night.”