Another valuable step in  Evan Ferguson's learning curve

There would be no goal to mark Evan Ferguson’s first appearance in a competitive international and fuel the growing excitement surrounding the teenager. There was no doubt, though, this was a steady and valuable next step along the young forward’s learning curve.

It seems that every word of praise directed towards the striker has been accompanied by an attempt to dampen the expectations surrounding the the 18-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi, Ferguson’s manager at Brighton, has spoken glowingly about the young forward while being keen to add the caveat that he still has a lot to learn. Stephen Kenny adopted a similar approach last week after the striker had taken just 17 minutes to mark his first international start with his first goal for his country.

That’s perfectly understandable, but it doesn’t help those efforts when Kylian Mbappe, the world’s most exciting forward admitted in the build-up to Monday night’s game that France were well aware of the threat posed by the teenager.

Not that Ferguson has shown any sign of being affected by all the attention with his response to his goal against Latvia typical of the way he has reacted to his progress this season.

“It doesn't really bother me,” he said. “It's just a game of football. It's all talk with people getting excited.”

Long may he remain unaffected by the excitement that surrounds him as hope grows that Ireland may have found the regular goalscorer that has been lacking since Robbie Keane played his last game for his country in August 2016.

Keane himself has no doubts about Ferguson’s abilities.

“He’s got huge potential and a real chance of fulfilling that because he seems to be so level-headed and has clearly been managed well,” said the former forward. “We’ve seen that he can score goals too, and as a nation we’ve been crying out for someone who can do that on a regular basis.”

Ferguson’s eye for goal is evident by his return of seven goals from 20 appearances for Brighton. Arsenal, Everton and Leicester can attest to the youngster’s goal-threat at Premier League level while the forward signed off for international duty with two goals in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat of Grimsby that set up a semi-final date with Manchester United at Wembley.

Against France, though, on his competitive international debut, it was always likely that Ferguson’s other qualities would placed under scrutiny. Didier Deschamps’ side showed they are over any World Cup hangover by thrashing Netherlands 4-0 in their opening Group B game last week.

This was a game when the forward would spend long periods away from the opposition penalty area doing the kind of unglamorous hard work that brings plenty of bruises and only limited reward.

As De Zerbi has pointed out when discussing the player’s development, “you have to play like a midfielder when you are far from the goal area and like a striker in the last 20 metres.” And there was no doubt that Ferguson was prepared to put in the hard yards as Kenny’s side fought to contain France’s positive start.

It was the forward’s job to provide an outlet and he demonstrated his importance to his side midway through the first half. Ferguson may have been deep in his own half but his ability to hold the ball up and allow Jason Knight to get in support led to Benjamin Pavard fouling the Derby forward - and collecting a yellow card in the process - and provided the opportunity to relieve the growing pressure on Gavin Bazunu’s goal.

In that respect the youngster’s physicality was key and Ibrahima Konate, the France defender, was left in no doubt about Ferguson’s strength when he was left on the floor after being bundled over by the striker.

Konate’s centre-back partner Dayot Upamecano also had his hands full when Ferguson again showed his willingness to get between the ball and a white shirt, winning another free-kick in the process and summing up Ireland’s determined first half display.

Ferguson, though, was unable to threaten Mike Maignan’s goal and his best work continued to be done well away from the France penalty area. That might have been different had the outstanding Chiedozie Ogbene not overlooked the forward’s run into the France box in favour of finding Knight as Ireland searched for an equaliser.

Shortly after, Ferguson made way for Adam Idah in the 65th minute. For a forward taking his first steps in the game, this was just about as testing a challenge as they come, and one the youngster met head on. And one that will undoubtedly benefit his development.