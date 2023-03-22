Will Smallbone handed debut, Ferguson his first start against Latvia

Cork native Caoimhín Kelleher has also been given the chance to impress in goal in place of Gavin Bazunu.
BIG NIGHT AHEAD: Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson of Republic of Ireland walk the pitch before the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 18:53
John Fallon

Will Smallbone has been handed his Ireland debut – straight from the start - in tonight’s friendly against Latvia at Lansdowne Road (7.45pm).

Caoimhín Kelleher also comes into the starting team in place of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as Stephen Kenny balances his options ahead of the starting competitive business of European Championship qualifiers against France on Monday.

There’s also a welcome start for Michael Obafemi, starved of club minutes at Burnley, and his attacking partnership with 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, on his first start, will be a key element of how Ireland break down the Balkan minnow ranked 134 in Fifa’s standings.

The latest Ireland U21 graduate Smallbone – on loan from Southampton to Stoke City – will likely occupy the berth behind the front pairing.

As expected, John Egan, Josh Cullen and Séamus Coleman have been rested after a hectic period for their clubs, creating a vacancy for Andrew Omobamidele to make his first Ireland appearance since November 2021.

IRELAND (3-4-1-2): C Kelleher; A Omobamidele, N Collins, D O’Shea; M Doherty, J Molumby, A Browne, C O’Dowda; W Smallbone; M Obafemi, E Ferguson.

