Cork City's unbeaten run ended by Damien Duff's Shelbourne

Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2 (Josh Honohan OG 10, Jack Moylan 49)

A first defeat by Cork City in four matches was steeped in a rigorous Shelbourne game-plan executed by Damien Duff at Turner’s Cross.

The Reds had only scored twice in five Premier Division games this season but doubled their tally through an own-goal by Josh Honohan’s own-goal 10 minutes in and Jack Moylan’s first of the season early in the second half.

Like the opening night at the Cross, City fell two goals behind but couldn’t even conjure a reply like they did against Bohemians on an evening of frustration watched by just over 5,000 fans.

There was no sign in the City matchday squad of Kevin Čustović, the Swedish defender harshly adjudged to have given away the penalty in Sligo last Saturday that cost City two points. Another one of the Swedish trio, Daniel Krezic, dropped to the bench as Barry Coffey came into the side.

Shelbourne, who like City drew with champions Shamrock Rovers last week, were at their organised best from the outset, their three-man defensive unit featuring former City defender Shane Griffin back from injury.

Matching that solidity with creativity has been their biggest task this season but they still fashioned opportunity through alternate means.

JF Wilson’s delivery on seven minutes was intended as a cross but almost caught Jimmy Corcoran out, the goalkeeper reacting late to prevent the ball sneaking over his line.

Three minutes later and they hit the front from an unusual source. Training ground work undertaken in midweek by Damien Duff and his staff paid off for a short corner routine involving JR Wilson, Matty Smith and Kian Leavy led to the latter hurtling an in-swinging cross.

Josh Honohan succeeded in outjumping his marker Gavin Molloy but misdirected his header, whizzing the ball past the diving Corcoran.

By way of response, Coffey shot straight at Conor Kearns and Honohan, up for a corner, was unable to keep his header on target.

Shels’ diligent pressing tactic nullified City’s preference for utilising Cian Bargary and Ethon Varian on the wings and it took a more direct approach two minutes before the break to generate a sight on goal.

A long punt upfield enabled Ruairi Keating to knock the ball down into the path of Coffey but with the full goal to strike, he snatched at the chance off-balance and blazed his rising shot well over.

Straight after the restart, Corcoran took no chances by turning Tyreke Wilson’s free out for a corner when it was veering wide but the stopper was helpless to avoid conceding a second on 50 minutes.

A fine flowing move from right to left fell to Evan Caffrey to square across the 18-yard line where Jack Moylan was left all alone to place his right-footer into the bottom corner. He took particular glee when celebrating in front of The Shed.

City’s top scorer Keating was in the thick of matters thereafter, bizarrely denied a penalty when floored by Reds captain Luke Byrne just as he was poised to tap home from close range.

The striker also forced Kearns into a smart save from a header following a throw-in special from Bargary, who also whistled a shot wide.

When Keating did get a decision for a free on the edge of the box with two minutes left, his vicious free was blocked by Matty Smith charging out of the wall.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; D Crowley, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Coleman, M Healy (D Krezic 55), B Coffey (J O’Brien Whitmarsh 82); E Varian (T Owolabi 72), R Keating, C Bargary (G Walker 81).

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns; G Molloy, L Byrne, S Griffin (K Ledwidge 77); JR Wilson, S Farrell (B McManus 11), E Caffrey, K Leavy (K Robinson 65), T Wilson; J Moylan, M Smith.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).

Attendance: 5,078.