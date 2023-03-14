Deep laceration to knee sidelines Ireland World Cup hopeful Ruesha Littlejohn

Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn is set a “spell on the sidelines” but it’s unclear whether her World Cup availability is in doubt.

Aston Villa confirmed the layoff on Tuesday, 48 hours after she left the fray by stretcher with what’s been described as a deep laceration of the knee.

Littlejohn, capped 69 times by Ireland, had only been introduced late on during the 2-1 win at West Ham United, managing to get booked and suffer the impact injury.

Footage that appeared on her social media platform showed the midfielder in hospital preparing for surgery, raising fears about her wellbeing for Ireland’s first ever major tournament in July.

Littlejohn had missed the latter stages of last year’s World Cup qualification campaign with injury, returning for the recent scoreless draw against China in a friendly staged in Marbella. She will be ruled out of the upcoming friendly double-header away to World champions USA on August 8 and 11.

Unless the flesh wound has escalated into bone or ligament damage, hopes would be high of her fitness for the trip to Australia, where Ireland face the co-hosts in Sydney on July 20, Olympic champions Canada in Perth six days later and Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31.

A club statement said: “Aston Villa Women can confirm Ruesha Littlejohn is set for a spell on the sidelines following Sunday's win over West Ham United.

“The midfielder entered the fray in the closing stages of the 2-1 victory but was forced to withdraw moments later.

“Ruesha suffered a deep laceration to her knee and will be monitored by the club's medical staff.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ruesha!”