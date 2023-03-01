Dundee United turn to Jim Goodwin for rescue mission

Jim Goodwin is back in management at Dundee United, just five weeks after being sacked by fellow SPFL club Aberdeen.

The Waterford native takes over a side four points adrift at the bottom of the table and begins his tenure against the Dons at Tannadice on Saturday.

“The sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Scottish Premiership status," said Goodwin, succeeding Liam Fox on a deal till the campaign concludes.

"I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn't have taken the job on if I didn't believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here."

On Tuesday, United also announced the exit of Sporting Director Tony Asghar as the pressure mounted on the club’s leadership.

Former St Mirren player Goodwin went on to become manager of the Paisley side between 2019-2022 following his introduction to coaching over a three-year spell at Alloa Athletic.

Goodwin found the offer from Aberdeen last February too tempting but last year lasted just 11 months.

Despite that set-back, the 41-year-old former Ireland B defender has been called upon to perform a rescue act.

Club Chairman Mark Ogren said: “Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.”