Jaden Umeh hits brace in Ireland U15 stroll over Wales

IRELAND U15 4 WALES U15 0

Jaden Umeh struck a second-half brace as Ireland swept to a resounding 4-0 victory over Wales in the first of this week’s U15 double-header at the Carlisle Ground.

Ramon Martos, from Spanish club Almeria, evaded the visiting defence midway through the first half to fire in the opener before Cork City’s Jaden Umeh added two more after the interval. A loud cheer accompanied the fourth in the final minute from Billy O’Neill, representing Bray Wanderers who will also host Friday’s rematch (12 noon).

The victory maintains Ireland's 100 percent record this season, having previously seen off Poland and Australia.

Ireland's threat was greater from the outset and once Michael Noonan intercepted a free-kick from Wales, he sprinted towards goal and set up Martos to beat Isaac Dudding in the Welsh goal.

The Swansea City stopper denied Brody Lee just before the break and was fortunate to see the rebound trickle past the outstretched foot of Noonan.

Umeh - younger brother of Cyrstal Palace's recent recruit from City, Franco - then took control, netting a splendid individual goal on 50 minutes by cutting in from the left and squeezing the ball inside the near post.

Four minutes later and the winger supplied a better strike, lashing in a rasping effort from 20 yards for his fifth international goal of the season.

It's no wonder a host of top European clubs are tracking him, given he cannot join his brother in England till he reaches 18 under Brexit rules.

Although Oisin McDonagh was forced to clear Louis Bradbury's shot off the line, Ireland were comfortable victors, reflected in the late fourth from O'Neill, whose curler from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

IRELAND: Noonan (Topcu, 67), Oladiti, McDonagh, Steward (McGrath, 57), Solanke (C) (Sherlock, 70), Finneran, McDonnell, Martos (Costello, 57), Lee (Kovleveskis, 41), Noonan (O’Neill,57), Umeh (Ogbonna, 57).

WALES: Dudding, Hillier, Thomas, Pugh, Dearden, Gardner, Rhodes, Allmark, Evans, Bradbury, Grainger. Substitutes: O. Lloyd, Neill, Street, Cisse, Lienou, T. Lloyd, Abbott, Jones, Valentine

Referee: John Hanney (IRL)