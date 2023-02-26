Top Guns turn their attention to key Dyche date

PANIC set in towards the end of last month's transfer window when it appeared Arsenal would emerge empty-handed and blow any chance of maintaining their unlikely Premier League title challenge.

Rewind a year and their attempt to reclaim their position as Champions League regulars was thwarted by an inability to strengthen in January. The season ultimately imploded as key players were injured, suspended and running on empty.

This year sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta badly wanted a winger to support and bring out the best in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The player they identified was Shakhtar's Mykhailo Mudryk, who was openly keen on the move too. Arsenal also identified Brighton's Moises Caicedo as the ideal back up for key midfielder Thomas Partey, the player they missed the most in last season's run-in. Again the deal looked odds on to go through – only for Brighton to block it.

As Arsenal's social media suport went into meltdown, Arteta and Edu kept their heads and quickly activated Plan B. Forsaking their obsession with youth for proven quality and experience they secured Leandro Trossard instead of Mudryk and Chelsea's Italian holding midfielder supreme Jorginho ahead of Brighton's Ecuadorian youngster.

Both players have been needed immediately, playing crucial roles in last week's vital late win at Aston Villa and then again at Leicester in a convincing victory, albeit by the margin of a singular Gabriel Martinelli goal. Leicester did not have a shot on target, Arsenal had ten, all the possession, a goal harshly disallowed by VAR and a strong penalty appeal denied.

Jorginho took much of the credit, as did Trossard, who provided the assist for Martinelli's goal as he made his first Premier League start ahead of the rested Eddie Nketiah. Jorginho, as he was at Villa, was the best midfielder on the pitch with the most touches (95), passes (68), possession won (10) and most successful tackles (3) too.

The impact of Arsenal's new boys was not wasted on midfielder Martin Odegaard.

“I think all the signings we’ve done have been great additions to the squad. You see the impact they have today on the pitch and we see it every day in training. They’re great players who bring a lot of quality.”

Focussing on Belgian international Trossard, who played in Nketiah''s role instead of his preferred wide position, Odegaard added: “You have to adapt to the qualities of the ones who play but they are two great players. It is different but great to play with both of them. Leo did a great game, unlucky with the goal there (the one disallowed) and Eddie also had an impact when he came on.”

Partey was able to continue his latest injury return from the bench such was the form of Chelsea discard Jorginho, prompting Odegaard to comment: “He’s a great player. We saw that from the first day when he came here. He brings a lot of quality; he’s very calm on the ball, finds the right passes and dictates the game. He’s nice to play with.

“With Leo, they bring a lot of good things to the team. Jorginho especially has a lot of experience. He’s won a lot of things, brings that mentality into the team and helps the young players. It’s great to have him on board.”

Captain Odegaard, who made it possible for Ukrainian Alex Zinchenko to skipper the side in a yellow and blue armband on Saturday as a mark of respect to his country's year-long military assault by Russia, is now looking forward to resuming duties on Wednesday night.

Sean Dyche's Everton are the visitors as Arsenal play their game in hand over defending champions Manchester City. Victory would move Arteta's side five points clear at the top and avenge their defeat at Goodison Park in Dyche's first game in charge.

Said Odegaard: “That’s motivation of course, the game we had there, the performance, everyone was really upset. We want to show a different side on Wednesday and get another three points.

“We want to win all the games we play. It’s not really something special because it’s a game in hand, another game we want to win and looking forward to it.”

LEICESTER CITY: Ward 6, Castagne 5 (Pereira 85), Souttar 6, Faes 5, Kristiansen 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5, Ndidi 5 (Soumare 78), Tete 6 (Tielemens 62), Praet 5 (Daka 78), Barnes 6, Iheanacho 6 (Vardy 62).

Subs not used: Iversen, Amartey,, Mendy, Thomas.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7, White 6, Gabriel 7, Zinchenko 8 (Tomiyasu 90), Odegaard 7 (Partey 84), Jorginho 7, Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Martinelli 7, Trossard 7 (Nketiah 69). Subs not used: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Holding, Vieira.

Ref: Craig Pawson 5 Att: 32,227