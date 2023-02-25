Man City keep pressure on Arsenal with routine win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH 1

MANCHESTER CITY 4

PHIL Foden scored his first league goal since returning from the World Cup and Erling Haaland took his season tally to 33 as Manchester City shrugged off recent frustrations to ease their way to a comfortable win and maintain the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

This time there was no frustration for Pep Guardiola. Having seen his side fail to convert dominance into goals in their previous two outings, the City manager could relax as Julian Alvarez, Haaland and Foden put his side in control at the break before a Chris Mepham own-goal made it four just after the break. A late reply by Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma had no impact on the outcome.

The stakes were raised for both side’s before kick-off with Arsenal having moved five points clear of City after beating Leicester while results at the foot of the table meant Bournemouth had dropped into the bottom three.

For City, that provided additional incentive and it quickly became clear Guardiola’s side would respond in kind to the Gunners' earlier success. The visitors immediately took control of the game displaying an urgency that suggested they would make easy work of the latest challenge in their bid to retain the title.

And on this occasion, they displayed a ruthlessness that had been missing from their performances against Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig although they were helped on their way by some woeful Bournemouth defending.

It took just 15 minutes for Guardiola’s side to make the breakthrough. Rico Lewis, drafted in at right-back but moving into midfield at every opportunity, made a timely interception as Bournemouth attempted to play out from the back before moving the ball forward to Foden. Foden’s shot was saved and Haaland’s follow-up deflected up on to the bar before the ball fell kindly for Alvarez to finish.

Another incisive move led to the 29th minute second when Ilkay Gundogan’s pace proved too much for the home side as he broke free on the left and delivered a cross towards Foden at the far post. A volleyed pass back across the face of goal teed up Haaland to score from close range.

A powerful shot by Adam Smith was Bournemouth’s only real effort on goal but Gary O’Neil’s side still looked as though they would remain in sight of the visitors at the break until a shocking back pass by Philip Billing gifted City a third. The midfielder played the ball into the path of Foden who converted with ease.

There was little chance City’s grip on the game would ease and they ensured they would enjoy the most comfortable of second halves when they added a fourth in the 51st minute. Once again Alvarez was on hand to pick up a loose ball inside the Bournemouth area and his shot was diverted into the goal by Mepham.

Then home side did at least manage to claim an 82nd minute consolation when Lerma volleyed home from 12 yards.

Bournemouth (5-4-1): Neto 6; Smith 5 (Fredericks 59, 6), Stephens 5, Mepham 5, Senesi 6, Zemura 6; Ouattara 5, Lerma 6, Billing 4 (Rothwell 59, 6), Traore 5 (Anthony 76, 6); Solanke 6.

Subs not used: Travers, Randolph, Stacey, Christie, Semenyo, Moore.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Lewis 7, Akanji 7, Dias 6, Ake 6 (Walker 79, 6); Gundogan 8 (Gomez 55. 6), Rodri 7 (Phillips 55, 6); Foden 9, Alvarez 7, Grealish 6 (Mahrez 72, 6); Haaland 7 (Perrone 72, 6).

Subs not used: Moreno, Carson, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6