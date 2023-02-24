Europa League Last-16 draw: Man Utd get Real Betis while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon

United will be home in the first leg while Arsenal will be away.
LAST 16 BOUND: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League playoff match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday February 23, 2023.

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 11:30
Andrew Horgan

Manchester United will meet Real Betis in the last-16 of the Europa League while Arsenal will take on Sporting Lisbon.

The draw took place on Friday morning and United's reward for knocking out Barcelona is another trip back to Spain where they will meet Betis, although the first leg is at Old Trafford.

Arsenal won their group so they avoided the playoff round and they also had the benefit of being seeded which allowed them to avoid some of the bigger guns.

They will face a tricky trip to the Portuguese capital to take on Sporting Lisbon but they will have home advantage for the second leg.

The first legs will be played on Thursday the 9th of March with the second legs to be played a week later on the 16th of March.

A smaller stage but an Old Trafford occasion befitting meeting of European aristocrats 

Europa League Last-16 draw in full

FC Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise.

Sevilla FC vs Fenerbache SK.

Juventus vs Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvarosi TC.

Sporting Clube De Portugal vs Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Real Betis.

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord.

Bukayo Saka File Photo

Arteta: Saka has been kicked since he was 10. This isn't very different

