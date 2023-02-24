A smaller stage but an Old Trafford occasion befitting meeting of European aristocrats 

THE NORTH-WEST of England is being spoiled rotten for fantastic football this week. Two days after the men from Madrid marmelised Liverpool on Merseyside, Barcelona flew into Manchester for another classic meeting which ended with United coming from behind to book their place in the last 16.

Old Trafford was rocking before, during and after second-half goals from Fred and Antony saw off the team that had caused United so much misery over the years, and kept up an incredible unbeaten five-month home run that leads to the inescapable conclusion that something special is going on under Erik Ten Hag.

Past encounters between these two are never dull and rarely predictable. Think back to one of Fergie's first trophies, in 1991, when Mark Hughes ran riot in the Rotterdam rain to see off Johan Cruyff's Catalan giants.

Or 2011, when Messi and Co blew away the men from Manchester at Wembley in the Champions League final, two years after beating them at the same stage in Rome.

Last week's 2-2 draw in Barcelona was another cracker, and set up this second leg perfectly. The atmosphere at Old Trafford was building long before the teams came out to a rapturous reception and smoke flares from the away supporters.

These sort of nights, reminiscent of the good old days under those two great knights Busby and Ferguson, have been too rare in recent years. The current United and Barcelona side may fall some way short of the standards set by previous generations, but they are still two of the greatest names in world football, and even though this is the Europa League instead of its bigger and richer brother, there is a glamour about a night like this, a perfect illustration why a Qatari billionaire wants to buy United.

As a spectacle it did not disappoint. United should have got off to the perfect start when Bruno Fernandes ran in on goal in the third minute, only for Marc Andre Ter Stegen to stick out a leg and stop his shot.

Marcus Rashford, one of the most in-form forwards in football, controlled a dropping ball with a feather-light touch before dancing into the penalty area. Fernandes' touch was just as light when he unnecessarily linked arms with Alejandro Balde as the defender was retreating from United's penalty area. Referee Clement Turpin made sure he would become the pantomime villain to United supporters by pointing straight to the spot, and Robert Lewandowski put the penalty away via a stuttering run and the despairing dive of David De Gea.

This wasn't going to plan for Ten Hag and his team's supporters. While Frenkie De Jong was gliding through midfield, showing why his former manager wants to sign the young Dutchman, United's fans were getting frustrated with their players – and Turpin. “Jordi, how much are you paying the ref?” screamed one fan close to the directors' box at Jordi Cruyff, the former United player who is now sporting director at Camp Nou. Barcelona, it should be remembered, are currently being investigated over a €1.5m Euro payment to a company owned by a Spanish refereeing official.

Back on the pitch, Barcelona should have doubled their lead shortly before half-time when De Gera's poor clearance fell at the feet of Sergi Roberto, but the Spaniard failed to capitalise.

Whatever Ten Hag said at half-time, it was a different United who emerged. Out earlier than their opponents, but with Antony up front instead of the ineffective Wout Weghorst, United tore into Barcelona from the start and equalised before the prawn-sandwich brigade, as Roy Keane memorably called them, had taken up their expensive seats. Fittingly it was Fred who finished a fine flowing move with a first-time shot to get home supporters up on their feet and screaming for the right reasons. The Brazilian had been tireless against the Catalan tide before the break, and deserved to make the breakthrough for his side.

Barcelona were rattled as United went at them, and there was mass flare-up involving most of the players after De Jong was clattered. Turpin eventually restored order with a flurry of yellow cards and the noise went up a notch.

Alejandro Garnacho replaced Jadon Sancho as Ten Hag went for the winner, and within seven minutes the Reds were ahead. Luke Shaw's backheel and Fernandes' persistence set up Garnacho, and though his shot was blocked, and then Fred's effort met the same fate, Antony followed up with a low shot into the far corner of goal.

Old Trafford erupted, and from that point the fans cheered every kick, whether an effort on goal, a crunching tackle or a boot into row Z. Five minutes of stoppage time did little to calm the fans' nerves, but Raphael Varane was a picture of composure as he made a last-ditch clearance on the goal-line, and United made it through to the final whistle.

Cue more cheers, more singing, more celebrations.

Now they have navigated their way into the knockout stages of this competition, next up is a Wembley Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

The good times really are back for Manchester United.