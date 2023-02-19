Priceless Séamus Coleman toughing out twilight years as a Toffee

Premier League: Everton 1 (Coleman 64) Leeds United 0

A Premier League increasingly dominated by huge numbers, at least in terms of finance, was influenced by altogether more modest ones over the weekend as a 34-year-old Irish defender had the final say in what may yet prove to be one of the most important wins of the English season.

Séamus Coleman, the Premier League’s longest-serving one-club man, was signed from Sligo Rovers for a very un-Premier League-like fee of £60,000 a little over 14 years ago.

And, in an encounter that lifted Everton out of the relegation zone and put Leeds into it, the most important number of all was three - the number of points delivered by the right-back from Donegal.

The service Coleman has provided Everton over the past decade and a half has been exemplary and, given the financial stakes in play, if his goal eventually helps keep Sean Dyche’s team in the top flight, could be one of the most significant in the club’s history.

There could certainly not have been a more fitting match-winner in the eyes of Evertonians and, at a time when money, and the debate about a club’s place in community, lie at the centre of the game, Coleman should also have been a popular match winner in the eyes of any neutral.

“That goal felt big and someone put the scores up with about two minutes to go on the big screen which wasn't great for our nerves, but it was important, yeah,” said Coleman.

“Listen, I get a reminder every single day of what this means to people, whether I'm out walking with my kids or driving in today and maybe stuck at the traffic lights.

“You see someone walk past and you're thinking 'Is this going to be a good look or a bad look?' You don't know what colour they're going to be wearing - red or blue - but you see them and you see them grit their teeth and their fist-pumping because you’re on the way to the game.

“This means so much to the people of the Everton side of Liverpool and we're living and breathing it every day. There's no getting away from it - it's hard.

“That's only three points for us and it's been an extremely tough couple of years, of course it has, but I'm a fighter, have always been a fighter and we've got fighters in there.”

The goal also continued Coleman’s remarkable record of never having lost in any of the 28 games in which he has scored for Everton, a fitting symbol of his value to a club for whom he has now played 401 games.

Yet, his Everton career has also coincided with barren years for a club that is now onto its eighth manager in less than seven years. One of the original “big five” clubs who moved for the formation of the Premier League, Everton have finished in the top four just once in the last 35 years.

“The 14 years have gone in the blink of an eye and it's been an amazing place to play football. In the last couple of years, there's no getting away from it, it's not where this football club should be, fighting at the wrong end of the table,” he said “We know the business that when results aren't going well, the managers lose their jobs and I take that personally because I'm captain of the football club for the last four years so I'm equally to blame for what's going on here as anyone else.

“The manager's come in, he's got experience, he's tough, he's confident in himself and he doesn't get too high after that win. That's not to say previous managers have got too high after wins.

“Unfortunately, having been through it before, it does feel different this time, in that maybe last year you're carrying it so much on your shoulders and you're thinking 'oh my god, this club can't be where it is'.

“But this year you realise that we've been here before, we know what it takes, we know that we've got to stick together - that's the most important - and the manager's played a big part in that in the last couple of weeks.”

Dyche has certainly made his presence felt, with wins now in his first two home games since replacing Frank Lampard. And, given his own down-to-earth career as player and manager, it is no surprise he has such high regard for Coleman.

“He certainly doesn’t seem the type of guy who’s forgotten where he’s from,” said Dyche. “I think it gives you a bit more balance as a professional footballer.

“Some of these kids are superstars before they have done anything. He’s had to earn the right so I don’t think he’ll forget that. Deep down, if you say, would you have taken 14 years and a few ups and downs and maybe a bit of stick, a bit of heat, along the way, and all the good stuff? I think you’ll find he’ll go … ‘I’ll take it!’”

EVERTON (4-5-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 7, Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 7; Iwobi 6, Doucoure 6, Gueye 5, Onana 5 (Davies 74, 5), McNeil 8; Maupay 5 (Simms 81).

Subs not used: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Begovic, Godfrey, Vinagre.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 5, Koch 6, Wober 5 (Kristensen 45, 6), Firpo 6; Adams 7, McKennie 7 (Rutter 78, 5); Summerville 5 (Aaronson 61, 5), Harrison 6 (Greenwood 85), Gnonto 5; Bamford 5.

Subs not used: Cooper, Gyabi, Robles, Monteiro, Joseph.

Referee: A Madley 7.