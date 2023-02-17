St Pat's midfield dynamo Lennon keen to make up for lost time

Having suffered three defeats to Derry City last season, including a 4-0 humbling in Inchicore (their heaviest of the campaign), Jamie Lennon knows St Patrick’s Athletic have a score or two to settle on Friday night.

Richmond Park is a sellout for the visit of Ruaidhri Higgins’ FAI Cup winners who are expected to push champions Shamrock Rovers much closer in the title race this year.

Midfielder Lennon is especially keen for Saints, who finished fourth in 2022, to hit the ground running having missed a large chunk of last year with foot and quad injuries.

“I was over five months out and got back for Europe and had some good times along the way,” said 24-year-old Lennon.

“I then picked up another injury towards the end of the season so it was disappointing and frustrating.

“When you go through a time like that you are more grateful when you are back fit. So I’m really looking forward to the season and a great way to start off with a big game against Derry.

“They are a really good side with a lot of good players, especially in the attacking areas. They are dangerous, so we know we have to be right at it.

“We’ll be well prepared. The lads are raring to go.

“A lot of the players from last year have been retained and we’ve added quality around that.

“So hopefully we can hit the ground running and get the crowd behind us early doors.”

Though they’ve lost the tenacity and energy of Adam O’Reilly, who returns to face them on the opening night, along with the attacking threat of Billy King, the arrival of midfielder Jake Mulraney and striker Tommy Lonergan should excite the Richmond Park faithful.

Manager Tim Clancy, meanwhile, is demanding more consistency from his team.

“Take the head-to-heads out of it and we would have finished five points ahead of them last year,” said Clancy of dropping 10 points to tonight's opponents.

“It shows we're not a million miles off. In the head-to-heads with the top teams last year, we can definitely improve in terms of the points we got.

“You look at where you came up short and where you want to improve.

“Other people will have Derry as the favourites to challenge Rovers, or beat them to it, and rightly so as they were excellent last season and won the cup.

“They could have momentum coming into this season. We have to be more consistent over the course of the year and if we are, we can put more points on the board than last year.” Derry, who finished 13 points off Rovers, travel south for the opener with the buzz of expectation ringing in their ears, though it's something that rests easy with skipper Patrick McEleney.

“Pressure is a good thing, it means you are doing something right,” said the Candystripes’ ace midfielder.

“If you can’t deal with it, then you are in the wrong profession.”

Friday's fixtures (7.45pm, unless stated)

Premier Division

Cork City v Bohemians

Dundalk v UCD

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Shelbourne v Drogheda United

First Division