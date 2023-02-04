West Ham earn deserved point at Newcastle

Premier League: Newcastle Utd 1 West Ham Utd 1

ST JAMES' Park bore witness to a tale of two Brazilians as West Ham fought back to not quite burst Newcastle's bubble, but at least blow it a little off course.

While Bruno Guimaraes was pictured displaying his parental skills feeding three-month old son Matteo in a private box at the outset of a three-match ban, his compatriot and former Lyon team-mate Lucas Paqueta, who was spotted sporting a Newcastle shirt in the summer, showed his prowess in the six-yard box.

It ensured a deserved share of the spoils for the Hammers to leave them out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Newcastle regained third from their Carabao Cup final opponents Manchester United thanks to a 16th league game unbeaten, although not even the late introduction of £40m January arrival Anthony Gordon from the bench was enough to inspire them to victory.

Newcastle twice had the ball in the net in the opening 150 seconds, but Joe Willock's crisp drive was ruled out after a VAR review for the ball having rolled marginally out of play as Miguel Almiron crossed to find the midfielder 15 yards from goal.

The visitors failed to heed the warning and there was no such reprieve as Joelinton won possession in the centre circle to allow Sean Longstaff to thread a perfect ball between two defenders for Callum Wilson to beat Lukasz Fabianski with ease from just inside the area for the forward's seventh goal of the season and first since the end of October.

However, with Declan Rice steadily gaining the upper hand in the midfield battle with Bruno's positional replacement Willock, West Ham slowly recovered from their abject start to start posing questions of the hosts.

Newcastle considered signing Paqueta before opting to bring in Bruno last January. The pair remain the firmest of friends from their time together in France and the 25-year-old was pictured at the Newcastle midfielder's home wearing a Toon jersey on a visit to Tyneside to see his pal.

West Ham instead took the plunge, and received the latest return on a club record £51m investment in the 32nd minute. The South American had time to take a touch before thrashing the ball past Nick Pope after peeling away from the far post as a Declan Rice corner made its way across the face of goal.

It was an unusually sloppy piece of defending from Newcastle as they conceded their first Premier League goal at home in almost four months to opponents who as a rule don't score on their travels.

Paqueta's close-range finish was only the seventh they have scored on the road in the league this season, although It should haev have been eight when Emerson Palmiieri wastefully failed to keep an unmarked header on target in first-half stoppage time.

Newcastle looked increasingly leggy as the contest wore on due to the effects of their midweek cup exploits in the semi-final victory over Southampton where earned Bruno a late red card.

Allan Saint-Maximin, making a rare start in place of the Brazilian, looked a pale shadow of the player renowned for terrorising Premier League defences as not for the first time this season Eddie Howe's side looked short of attacking inspiration.

Nevertheless, Wilson wasted two glorious chances to win it late on, first as he sprinted through on goal from Gordon's astute pass, but was unable to shake-off the attention of Nayef Aguerd, who snuffed out the danger with a wonderful sliding challenge on the edge of the area.

When the waning forward headed Kieran Trippier's free-kick straight at Fabianski from a dozen yards, West Ham sensed a hard-earned point was theirs.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Schar 6, Botman 7, Burn 6; Longstaff 7, Willock 6 (Anderson 81, 6), Joelinton 6; Almiron 6 (Murphy 81, 5), Wilson 7, Saint-Maximin 4 (Gordon 69, 6). Booked: Joelinton, Willock.

WEST HAM (3-4-2-1): Fabianski 7; Kehrer 4 (Johnson 46, 7), Ogbonna 7, Aguerd 8; Coufal 7 (Downes 90, 5), Paqueta 7 (Soucek 74, 7), Rice 7, Emerson 7; Bowen 7, Benrahma 3 (Fornals 74, 6); Antonio 6 (Ings 81, 6).

Referee: Peter Bankes (Lancashire)