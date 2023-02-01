Matt Doherty reveals Kieran Trippier's advice helped seal Atlético Madrid move

Matt Doherty joined Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 13:15
John Fallon

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has revealed he spoke to former Atlético Madrid star Kieran Trippier before securing his deadline day transfer to the Spanish giants.

Trippier enjoyed a productive three-year spell in Madrid under Diego Simone, winning the 2021 La Liga title before returning to England 12 months ago with Newcastle United.

Doherty was a right back, or wing-back, at Tottenham too and his move, facilitated by Portuguese Super-Agent Jorge Mendes, was the eye-catching transaction in the final day of the window.

The Swords native trains with his new teammates today ahead of a potential debut on Saturday evening against Getafe at the 68,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano.

“It all happened really fast,” Doherty said of the surprise switch.

“Once I got the notification that this was possible, it was extremely difficult to reject the chance to come over and play for this club.

“Just from what I’ve heard from people like Kieran Trippier, I’m very excited. With the way he said he (Simeone) coaches and the players play, he said I’d really enjoy myself here.”

In his first interview with the club’s website, Doherty was reminded of the tweets of praise he posted in 2016 praising the red-and-white striped aristocrats.

He added: “I always remember watching them play with admiration, so those tweets were real and I meant what I said. Maybe the signs were there from six years ago.

“It will be interesting to see how the team sets up for games in training and the different styles.”

Atlético are fourth in the table, 13 points off leader Barcelona, at the midway point of the campaign.

“There’s 19 league games left and a lot to play for,” he said. “We want to finish the season with no regrets. People have texted me to say how exciting it will be to play in front of all these fans and I agree.

“I like to be involved at both ends of the pitch, try to score goals but as a defender, understand that my first job is to keep clean sheets.”

