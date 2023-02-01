Transfer window verdict: How every Premier League club fared in January

ARSENAL.

Arsenal settled for plan B after being unable to land Mykhailo Mudryk or Moisés Caicedo but the alternatives were hardly bad. Leandro Trossard and Jorginho are proven top-flight performers who will need scant integration time in adding depth and quality to their title push. Longer-term additions, particularly in midfield, will be sought in the summer. The Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, signed from Spezia, has arrived with the future in mind but will hope to compete for a place quickly. Albert Sambi Lokonga, loaned to Crystal Palace, is playing for his Arsenal future in the next four months.

Key ins: Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Jorginho (Chelsea).

Key outs: Marquinhos (Norwich, loan), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Crystal Palace, loan).

ASTON VILLA.

It was Unai Emery’s first chance to shape the squad in his vision. There was a clear priority to bringing a left-back, with Álex Moreno acquired from Real Betis with limited fuss – quite impressive considering he turned down Nottingham Forest in the summer. Danny Ings was allowed to leave and replaced by the Colombian teenager Jhon Durán, a potentially smart move in the short and long term. Most importantly, Emery showed he has faith in the majority of what he inherited.

Key ins: Álex Moreno (Real Betis), Jhon Durán (Chicago Fire).

Key outs: Danny Ings (West Ham), Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg, loan), Jan Bednarek (Southampton, loan ended).

BOURNEMOUTH.

A frenzied month under the new owner, Bill Foley, culminated in another busy day of arrivals on deadline day, including the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi for £20m. With Dango Ouattara - signed from Foley’s French club, Lorient - Marcos Senesi, Antoine Semenyo and Matías Viña alre adythrough the door, Gary O’Neil and his staff will have their hands full over the next few weeks as they attempt to find the best combinations.

Bournemouth unveil Darren Randolph

Key ins: Dango Ouattara (Lorient), Darren Randolph (West Ham), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv), Hamed Traoré (Sassuolo, loan).

Key outs: None.

BRENTFORD

The high-flying Bees had no need for major surgery and restricted themselves to one significant signing. Kevin Schade, a highly rated 21-year-old forward from Freiburg, arrived on loan early; the deal is expected to become permanent for a club record £20m this summer. Key players remained in situ, even though the goalkeeper David Raya has high-profile suitors for a post-season move. The wide man Sergi Canós, who scored their first Premier League goal, against Arsenal, has joined Olympiakos on loan.

Key ins: Kevin Schade (Freiburg, loan).

Key outs: Sergi Canós (Olympiakos, loan).

BRIGHTON.

Keeping hold of Caicedo after he was courted by Chelsea and Arsenal was a major boost for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who have signed two players with huge potential in the 19-year-old Sweden midfielder Yasin Ayari and the Argentina Under-20 international Facundo Buonanotte. The challenge is how to integrate Caicedo back into a team that have gone from strength to strength since the arrival of De Zerbi.

Key ins: Facundo Buonanotte (Rosario Central), Yasin Ayari (AIK).

Key out: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

CHELSEA.

It was never going to be quiet. Was the most eye-catching move beating Arsenal to the £88.8m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk? Or bringing in João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid? It was another wild window from Chelsea’s owners. Their spending has passed £500m and much of the window was devoted to the pursuit of Enzo Fernández from Benfica. The focus is on adding youth. Investment has also gone into deals for Benoît Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Davide Datro Fofana.

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk

Key ins: Enzo Fernández (Benfica), David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), João Félix (Atlético Madrid, loan), Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Malo Gusto (Lyon).

Key outs: Malo Gusto (Lyon, loan).

CRYSTAL PALACE.

A relatively quiet window that very briefly flickered with renewed hopes of re-signing last season’s player of the year Conor Gallagher ended with the arrival of the 20-year-old Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart and a loan for Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga. The manager, Patrick Vieira, had prioritised bolstering his central midfield options and will be satisfied to have plugged that gap. Highly rated 17-year-old Dylan Reid is one for the future after his move from St Mirren.

Key ins: Naouirou Ahamada (Stuttgart), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal, loan).

Key outs: Jack Butland (Man Utd, loan).

EVERTON

Farhad Moshiri backed Frank Lampard, called for stability and promised a new striker. Three weeks later and the Everton owner was on to the eighth permanent manager of his shambolic reign, the club had descended into civil war and a squad tumbling towards relegation had been weakened. Acquiring £40m for Anthony Gordon was good for the accounts but not reinvested in a squad that has been desperate for a goalscorer since July. The only Premier League club not to make a January signing. Good luck Sean Dyche. Andy Hunter Key ins None. Key outs Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Salomón Rondón (released)

FULHAM.

Fulham were active on deadline day, strengthening in midfield by signing Sasa Lukic from Torino. They also pushed to sign Cédric Soares on loan Arsenal. Silva, who wanted cover in defence, coached the right-back at Arsenal. The deal meant that Fulham also needed to make a decision on their other two loanees, Shane Duffy and Dan James. They made Duffy’s deal from Brighton permanent.

Key ins: Sasa Lukic (Torino), Cedric Soares (Arsenal, loan).

Key outs: None.

LEEDS UTD

Jesse Marsch’s squad has been strengthened in all outfield departments. The left-sided Austria defender Max Wöber can operate in central defence or at left-back, the USA’s Juventus loanee Weston McKennie reinforces central midfield appreciably and the versatile France Under-21 forward Georginio Rutter promises to enhance attack. Given that Patrick Bamford almost feels like another new recruit after the best part of two years on the sidelines nursing assorted injuries, Leeds should be delighted with an intelligently constructed window designed to ensure Premier League survival.

Key ins Max Wöber (RB Salzburg), Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus, loan), Diogo Monteiro (Servette). Key outs Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland, loan), Mateusz Klich (DC United), Diego Llorente (Roma, loan).

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers has pinned Leicester’s hopes of fixing one of the Premier League’s leakiest defences on the giant Australia defender Harry Souttar and young Denmark left-back Victor Kristiansen, while loan signing Tetê – a winger – will become the first Brazilian to play for the club. Attempts to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds came to nothing but at least James Maddison didn’t depart.

Key ins: Victor Kristiansen (Copenhagen), Tetê (Lyon), Harry Souttar (Stoke).

Key outs: Ayoze Pérez (Real Betis, loan), Marc Albrighton (West Brom, loan).

LIVERPOOL.

The unexpected decision of the sporting director, Julian Ward, to leave at the end of the season did not hinder Liverpool’s pursuit of Cody Gakpo. An initial £35m deal was sealed before the window opened, taking Liverpool’s potential outlay on four left-sided attacking options signed in the past 12 months to more than £190m, yet midfield went untouched once again. Holding out for Jude Bellingham in the summer will be a bold strategy if there is no Champions League football on offer.

Key in: Cody Gakpo (PSV).

Key outs: None.

MAN CITY.

João Cancelo’s fallout with Pep Guardiola and loan move to Bayern Munich, who have a €70m buy option, is City’s most surprising transfer story for a while. The manager did not move to replace the Portuguese and given that one replacement, Nathan Aké, nearly left last summer, and another, Rico Lewis, is only 18, this may backfire. Guardiola believed Cancelo’s attitude at losing his place meant the player had to go.

Key ins: Maximo Pérrone (Vélez Sarsfield).

Key outs: João Cancelo (Bayern Munich, loan), Kayky (Bahia, loan).

MAN UTD.

Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury four days before the window closed forced the club to go for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer as the Danish playmaker’s stand-in and shows up the lack of money made available by owners, the Glazers, and the depth-deficiency of Erik ten Hag’s squad. This followed the loan acquisitions of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst to bolster attack and Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland to replace Martin Dubravka as the No 3 goalkeeper.

Key ins: Jack Butland (Crystal Palace, loan), Wout Weghorst (Burnley, loan), Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich, loan).

Key out: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle, loan ended).

NEWCASTLE UTD.

Newcastle’s ascent has been built on the twin pillars of Eddie Howe’s stellar coaching and shrewd signings during the past two windows but Anthony Gordon’s arrival from Everton has divided a latterly ultra-loyal fanbase. Could it be the owners’ first misstep or another masterstroke? Only time will tell. Although the departures of the highly paid Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey make sense for a club concerned about FFP, Shelvey’s exit leaves Howe alarmingly light on central midfield cover. Could that gap jeopardise Champions League qualification hopes? For £3m Howe has signed a promising, and needed, understudy for the right-back Kieran Trippier in Harrison Ashby.

Key ins: Anthony Gordon (Everton), Martin Dubravka (Man Utd, loan recall), Harrison Ashby (West Ham).

Key outs: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest), Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest), Karl Darlow (Hull, loan).

NOTTS FOREST

Not much in the way of strategy was offered. After the signings of Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo, the focus was on experienced players unwanted by other clubs. Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas have not started a league game all season, and 33-year-old Felipe has made four appearances but all were snapped up on high wages to boost the survival plan. Few can doubt their pedigree but whether they can have an immediate impact is unknown. All that really matters at Forest, however, is staying up.

Key ins: Danilo (Palmeiras), Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras), Chris Wood (Newcastle), Felipe (Atlético Madrid), Keylor Navas (PSG, loan), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle).

Key outs: None.

SOUTHAMPTON

The club record deal for the Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and the late move for the giant Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu ended a fruitful month on the market for Nathan Jones, who will hope they and their fellow arrivals Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz can score the goals required to keep the club afloat. Signing James Bree from Jones’s former club Luton and recalling Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa should provide more defensive stability.

Key ins: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Carlos Alcaraz (Racing Club), James Bree (Luton), Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa, loan recall), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Paul Onuachu (Genk).

Key outs: None.

TOTTENHAM

Daniel Levy found himself in a tight spot. He continues to lose the popularity contest with Antonio Conte and he knew that he had to do something to back his manager or those calls for his head would have got louder. Yet will Conte stick around for next season? At the moment, nobody knows. The chairman gave Conte what he has wanted since he took over the team in November 2021 – a top right wing-back in Pedro Porro. Also a more physical player for the front three in Arnaut Danjuma, allowing Bryan Gil – who Conte has never rated – to be loaned out. Porro stands to be a pivotal figure over the season’s remaining months.

Key ins: Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal, loan), Pedro Porro (Sporting, loan).

Key outs: Bryan Gil (Sevilla, loan), Djed Spence (Rennes, loan), Matt Doherty (released, Atlético Madrid).

WEST HAM.

Funds were limited after last summer’s outlay of about £160m. However, with the team experiencing a dramatic dip in form and David Moyes fighting to save his job, funds were found to help West Ham solve their goalscoring issues. Out of nowhere came a move to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa. The striker offers Premier League experience, though losing him to a minor knee injury on his debut was a blow. Elsewhere Moyes allowed the popular centre-back Craig Dawson to join Wolves.

Key ins: Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

Key outs: Craig Dawson (Wolves), Darren Randolph (Bournemouth), Harrison Ashby (Newcastle).

WOLVES.

Julen Lopetegui assessed what was required to help keep the club up. They were not shy with spending: six first-team signings were made. The key will be Matheus Cunha on loan from Atlético Madrid because Wolves desperately need goals. The new head coach has done business in every position in the spine by signing a goalkeeper, central defender, midfielders and a striker, a sign of the previous issues. Now he needs them to perform.

Key ins: Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid, loan), João Gomes (Flamengo), Mario Lemina (Nice), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dan Bentley (Bristol City), Craig Dawson (West Ham).

Key outs: Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami), Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica, loan).