FAI hoping third time's a charm for AGM

As the cold snap bites, the FAI have ensured that lightning doesn’t strike twice by roadtesting their electronic voting system in advance of Saturday’s annual general meeting.

The summit at the Liffey Valley Hotel will be the third attempt at finalising their business for 2022, necessitated by the last virtual gathering on December 15 being abandoned.

Information technology malfunctions in ratifying five directors on their 12-person board for two-year terms lay behind the fiasco.

Delegates of the 142-strong General Assembly have been invited in-person for this sequel but those who accepted the option of engaging remotely were requested to trial their vote on Thursday.

It’s understood a specialist US IT company was retained to avoid an embarrassing repeat.

While the hope and intention prevails that this noon showdown will conclude matters, the volatile nature of football politics in this country leaves open the possibility of another chapter.

For example, the ratification of Tom Browne as the representative of the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) constituency is being challenged under procedural grounds.

Ironically, it is the FAI and SFAI’s largest members, the Dublin District Schoolboys/girls’ League, who have raised their concerns in writing about the case to the FAI board, including its outgoing Chairman Roy Barrett.

They claim that cornerstones such as opening up the position to competition from an alternative candidate weren’t complied with, even when the SFAI made a second stab at copperfastening their nominee, under instruction by the FAI.

Barrett last week signalled his intention to depart the association this year whenever his successor is sourced through the nominations committee, unlike Gary Twohig who has quit with immediate effect.

His withdrawal reduced the field of directors seeking ratification on Saturday to four – each of whom will be afforded an opportunity to address the audience.

The Assembly they face comprises of three pillars – the professional chamber, those there on behalf of the amateur sector and finally the national bodies, consisting primarily of underage leagues.

Certain subsidiary cohorts met during the week to devise tactics with additional conclaves due an hour before the main event kicks off.

Prospective directors must convince delegates of their suitability for office; a step which till recently resembled a straightforward box-ticking exercise.

Two of those hail from the independent half of the board, Packie Bonner and Robert Watt.

Although the last meeting failed to complete the ballot, it’s believed the votes that were assimilated resulted in a narrow endorsement for Watt.

The high-profile secretary general in the Department of Health isn’t understood to be in jeopardy this time around but the status of Ireland legendary goalkeeper Bonner isn’t so assured.

On the footballing side, newcomer Niamh O’Mahony narrowly beat Caroline Rhatigan in a November election for the right to be the figurehead of the professional ranks, ostensibly national league clubs, the PFAI and the supporters group she’s aligned to.

That contest arose from the resignation of UCD’s Dick Shakespeare from that role and, despite some disquiet that the parting correspondence stipulated a female replacement to assist in the gender balance quota target, no obstacles are anticipated for that anointing.

Browne’s candidature is the most contentious. The Waterford schoolboys league activist has been at the top table since 2021 when Ursula Scully’s attempt to oust Vice-President Paul Cooke perished and all was going well until the provenance of his extension was questioned during the last online forum.

John Earley, a board member during the latter phase of the John Delaney era and who is ineligible under updated rules to return to that stage, was most vocal but the scrutiny at a time that governance is being championed from the hierarchy isn’t restricted to the juvenile wing.

Also on the agenda is an introduction from President Gerry McAnaney and the acceptance of Kerry FC into the League of Ireland First Division for the upcoming season. They will deliver their presentation virtually.

Other issues may also gain an airing too. A centralised registration system entitled FAI Connect was flagged in the summer as a game-changer, yet some significant stakeholders are not sold on the concept and are determined to operate autonomously through rival providers. Anomalies over free agents, GDPR and resources are technical support within the FAI’s own IT department are among the talking points.

Likewise, the topic of referees being taxed on their match fees is consuming discourse.

That, at least, is one problem beyond the FAI’s control.