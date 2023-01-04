Mullins the latest Bohs graduate to make Brighton move

The progress of striker Evan Ferguson convinced Mullins Brighton was the right destination
Jamie Mullins Pic Brighton and Hove Albion

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 10:57

Bohemians youngster Jamie Mullins has added to Brighton and Hove Albion's Irish enclave — the Republic of Ireland under-18 international has agreed a contract with the club until June 2025.

The progress of striker Evan Ferguson, another former Bohemians player, who scored his second goal in successive Premier League matches at Everton on Tuesday night, helped convince Mullins this was the right move.

Andrew Moran, 19, who joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2021, also made his Premier League debut as a sub in the 4-1 win at Goodison.

“I can’t wait to get started," Mullins told Brighton's website. "I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”

Midfielder Mullins, who turned 18 last September, played 17 times for Bohs in last season's League of Ireland Premier Division. 

Brighton Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth commented: "We’re really pleased to welcome Jamie and we’re excited to begin working with him.”

Bohs also confirmed his departure. "Bohemian FC can confirm that midfielder and academy graduate Jamie Mullins has joined English Premier League side Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

"Everyone at Dalymount Park wishes Jamie the very best of luck at his new club."

