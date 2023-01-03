Crown Prosecution Service investigating homophobic chants from Forest fans

Homophobic chanting from some Nottingham Forest fans during the Premier League match against Chelsea on New Year’s Day is being looked at by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group, Chelsea Pride, tweeted during the match to “totally condemn” the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants at the City Ground.

Forest said they were investigating the matter in a statement issued at full-time.

The CPS now recognises ‘rent boy’ as a homophobic slur and insists that use of that term can and will be prosecuted, and confirmed on Tuesday it was in contact with the police over the incident at the City Ground.

Responding to a tweet from the FootballvHomophobia group referencing the chants at Forest, a post from the CPS UK official account read: “A disappointing start to the year. We remind everyone in football that homophobic chants can be, and have been, prosecuted as a hate crime. We’re speaking to our police contacts about this.”

Chelsea Pride’s tweet on Sunday called on Sky Sports to reflect the chanting during its live broadcast, adding: “This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ Trickies group said it was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.