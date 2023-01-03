Crown Prosecution Service investigating homophobic chants from Forest fans

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group, Chelsea Pride, tweeted during the match to “totally condemn” the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants at the City Ground.
Crown Prosecution Service investigating homophobic chants from Forest fans
The CPS is in touch with its police contacts concerning homophobic chanting at the City Ground on Sunday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 17:08
Jamie Gardner

Homophobic chanting from some Nottingham Forest fans during the Premier League match against Chelsea on New Year’s Day is being looked at by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group, Chelsea Pride, tweeted during the match to “totally condemn” the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chants at the City Ground.

Forest said they were investigating the matter in a statement issued at full-time.

The CPS now recognises ‘rent boy’ as a homophobic slur and insists that use of that term can and will be prosecuted, and confirmed on Tuesday it was in contact with the police over the incident at the City Ground.

Responding to a tweet from the FootballvHomophobia group referencing the chants at Forest, a post from the CPS UK official account read: “A disappointing start to the year. We remind everyone in football that homophobic chants can be, and have been, prosecuted as a hate crime. We’re speaking to our police contacts about this.”

Chelsea Pride’s tweet on Sunday called on Sky Sports to reflect the chanting during its live broadcast, adding: “This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ Trickies group said it was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.

More in this section

Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe was done after Saudi unveiling Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe was done after Saudi unveiling
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Unai Emery: Emiliano Martinez now fully focused on Aston Villa
Ex-Cork City winger Dylan McGlade joins Australian outfit Hume City Ex-Cork City winger Dylan McGlade joins Australian outfit Hume City
forestFansPlace: UK
People hold a banner of the late Brazilian football great Pele along the route of his funeral procession from Vila Belmiro stadium to the cemetery in Santos, Brazil (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Pelé’s coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.232 s