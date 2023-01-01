Forest investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match

Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea
Forest investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match

INVESTIGATION: Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting. Pic: Isaac Parkin/PA

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 19:18
PA Sport

Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.

Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be investigated.”

Chelsea Pride’s earlier tweet read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.

“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

A post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.

“We are embarrassed and ashamed.”

More in this section

Pelé’s shimmering legend was forged in the heat of the 1970 World Cup finals Pelé’s shimmering legend was forged in the heat of the 1970 World Cup finals
Villa punish sloppy Spurs with big win on the road Villa punish sloppy Spurs with big win on the road
West Ham United v Brentford - Premier League - London Stadium It’s not a significant injury – Ivan Toney could be fit to face Liverpool
forestFansPlace: UK
<p>TECHNIQUE: Serge Aurier scores Nottingham Forest's equaliser at the City Ground. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.</p>

Forest fight back to claim valuable point against Chelsea

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.285 s