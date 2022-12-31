Brighton teen Ferguson becomes youngest Irish international to score in Premier League

It may have amounted to a mere consolation in the scheme of the contest but Evan Ferguson's late goal in Brighton's 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday night carried significant consequence for the teenager.

Ferguson became the youngest Ireland international to score in the Premier League, taking almost 100 days off Michael Obafemi's record. At 18 years and 72 days old, the Meath native saw his effort after 77 minutes at the AMEX Stadium earn him a place in the history books.