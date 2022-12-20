Slick Foxes dispatch MK Dons to secure Carabao Cup last-eight berth 

MK Dons 0 Leicester City 3

Leicester's World Cup stars - or most of them anyway - enjoyed the gentlest of reintroductions to club football as MK Dons failed to rise to the occasion.

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy were evidence of a slick performance from Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, who underlined a huge gulf in class as they booked their place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

James Maddison, who had spent the weekend in Dubai, remained absent despite no minutes whatsoever for England but he was hardly missed.

Rodgers nevertheless thrust five men who had been with their nations in Qatar straight back into action, including Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

MK Dons - third from bottom in League One - made changes in the dugout as Dean Lewington, in temporary charge since Liam Manning was sacked on December 11, was recovering from hamstring surgery. Bradley Johnson became interim player-manager for the night and dropped himself.

Leicester's shooting was certainly a little rusty, with first Perez, Timothy Castagne and Luke Thomas all firing well over the Dons bar in the opening exchanges.

All of a sudden, though, the hosts found themselves a goal down in the 18th minute. Harvey Barnes, a former Dons loanee, squared the ball from the left and Vardy was on it in a flash. His flick with his trailing leg was worthy of the World Cup but Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was equal to it. The ball bounced straight to Tielemans however, who slotted home from 16 yards.

Perez doubled the lead on the half-hour thanks to a breathtaking moment of skill. The Spaniard took down Thomas's punt into the box with ease and evaded a challenger before slotting past Cumming.

That had come straight after a challenge by Wout Faes at the other end on Daniel Harvie that was close to giving Dons a free-kick on the edge of the box.

The hosts had waited all half for a chance of their own but defender Tennai Watson, in space on the right, blasted over a couple of minutes before the break.

Vardy headed home Leicester's third within five minutes of the restart, leaping to nod Castagne's cross from the right into the far corner.

Barnes missed a simple chance at the back post before Rodgers took Vardy and Perez off to give Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho run outs.

MK Dons sent on teenager Louis Barry for the final 15 minutes in the hope that the Aston Villa teenager, once of Barcelona, might spark an unlikely comeback.

Substitute Marc Albrighton volleyed a decent chance over late on from Iheanacho's cross but Rodgers' side had succeeded in carrying on where they had left off last month, when they signed off with five wins from six outings in all competitions, their only reverse coming at the hands of champions Manchester City.

MK Dons (4-4-2): Cumming 7; Watson 6 (Holland 61, 4), Tucker 5 (Lawrence 46, 5), O'Hora 7, Jules 6; Grant 6 (Barry 74), McEachran 5 (Smith 61, 5), Devoy 6 Harvie 6; Grigg 6, Eisa 6 (Dennis 78).

Leicester City (4-3-3): Ward 7; Castagne 7 (Albrighton 79), Amartey 7, Faes 6, Thomas 7 (K McAteer 87); Praet 6, Tielemans 7, Soumare 6; Perez 7 (Iheanacho 66, 4), Vardy 7 (Daka 66, 4), Barnes 7 (Awes 79).

Referee: Andre Marriner 6