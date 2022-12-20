FAI announce one-third increase in LOI attendences

The FAI have reported a one-third increase in League of Ireland attendances compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Releasing figures for the 2022 season, the association says the overall additional 110,660 fans represents a 29% spike on the 2019 equivalent.

Covid-19 resulted in the 2020 season being halved and played in front of partial crowds while restrictions also applied on turnouts in the following campaign.

Last season’s full reopening proved a catalyst for bumper crowds with all bar four of the 19 clubs enjoying increases.

Three-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers lead the way with an average attendance of 5,379, with Cork City’s 3,517 ranking second in the country.

City achieved this placing despite operating in the First Division, reflective of the tier’s success. An aggregate rise of 135% (102,205 attendees) was recorded as the Rebels staved off competition from Waterford and Galway United for the coveted sole promotion slot.

Rather unsurprisingly, given its low base, the women’s national league attracted better numbers in 2022, soaring to 23,907 across the campaign that yielded another final day title decider for champions Shelbourne in Wexford.

Another domestic season of popularity beckons, based upon early season ticket sales activity, but the quest to enhance the matchday experience for new fans by providing modern facilities is the major challenge facing the FAI.

They have enlisted the services of a Welsh company to audit their stadia, with a view to submitting formal proposals to the Government for financial assistance. A masterplan of €1 billion investment spanning a decade for all levels of the game has been mooted.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “It has been brilliant to see the rise in attendances right across the League of Ireland in almost all clubs for both men’s and women’s leagues.

“With some clubs experiencing modest increases due to capacity restrictions, the figures also tell us a further need for increased investment in League of Ireland grounds as popularity booms to record levels.

“Although we are often pleased to see sold out signs go up, we know the serious potential we have for attracting new fans to the league and these figures further back that up.

“We must give immense credit to the clubs too who are going from strength to strength in engaging with their communities and bringing in bigger fanbases. We look forward to an even better 2023.”

The only way is up pic.twitter.com/Oc2xFVhKzI — LOI Tweets Hall of Fame (@LOI_Tweets_HOF) December 20, 2022

Despite playing 2020 and 2021 in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division, Cork City saw crowds rise by 29% from 2,505 to 3,517 in the season which saw them promoted to the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

The largest crowd of the season saw a sold-out Tallaght Stadium hosting Shamrock Rovers and Derry City which had 7,726 people in attendance to see the Hoops lift the title.

With 32,412 people at the Aviva Stadium for the FAI Cup between Derry City and Shelbourne, it was an unprecedented year for League of Ireland football.

Numbers at a glance:

486,365 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division in 2022 compared to 375,705 people in 2019.

178,000 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division in 2022 compared to 75,795 people in 2019.

23,907 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in 2022.

An average of 2,687 people attended SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division games last season (up 29% from 2,087 in 2019).

1,193 supporters on average attended SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division games (up 112% from 561 in 2019).