FAI announce one-third increase in LOI attendences

Covid-19 resulted in the 2020 season being halved and played in front of partial crowds while restrictions also applied on turnouts in the following campaign
FAI announce one-third increase in LOI attendences

INCREASE: Turner's Cross Stadium in Cork. File pic: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:11
John Fallon

The FAI have reported a one-third increase in League of Ireland attendances compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Releasing figures for the 2022 season, the association says the overall additional 110,660 fans represents a 29% spike on the 2019 equivalent.

Covid-19 resulted in the 2020 season being halved and played in front of partial crowds while restrictions also applied on turnouts in the following campaign.

Last season’s full reopening proved a catalyst for bumper crowds with all bar four of the 19 clubs enjoying increases.

Three-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers lead the way with an average attendance of 5,379, with Cork City’s 3,517 ranking second in the country.

City achieved this placing despite operating in the First Division, reflective of the tier’s success. An aggregate rise of 135% (102,205 attendees) was recorded as the Rebels staved off competition from Waterford and Galway United for the coveted sole promotion slot.

Rather unsurprisingly, given its low base, the women’s national league attracted better numbers in 2022, soaring to 23,907 across the campaign that yielded another final day title decider for champions Shelbourne in Wexford.

Another domestic season of popularity beckons, based upon early season ticket sales activity, but the quest to enhance the matchday experience for new fans by providing modern facilities is the major challenge facing the FAI.

They have enlisted the services of a Welsh company to audit their stadia, with a view to submitting formal proposals to the Government for financial assistance. A masterplan of €1 billion investment spanning a decade for all levels of the game has been mooted.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “It has been brilliant to see the rise in attendances right across the League of Ireland in almost all clubs for both men’s and women’s leagues.

“With some clubs experiencing modest increases due to capacity restrictions, the figures also tell us a further need for increased investment in League of Ireland grounds as popularity booms to record levels.

“Although we are often pleased to see sold out signs go up, we know the serious potential we have for attracting new fans to the league and these figures further back that up.

“We must give immense credit to the clubs too who are going from strength to strength in engaging with their communities and bringing in bigger fanbases. We look forward to an even better 2023.” 

Despite playing 2020 and 2021 in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division, Cork City saw crowds rise by 29% from 2,505 to 3,517 in the season which saw them promoted to the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

The largest crowd of the season saw a sold-out Tallaght Stadium hosting Shamrock Rovers and Derry City which had 7,726 people in attendance to see the Hoops lift the title.

With 32,412 people at the Aviva Stadium for the FAI Cup between Derry City and Shelbourne, it was an unprecedented year for League of Ireland football.

Numbers at a glance:

486,365 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division in 2022 compared to 375,705 people in 2019.

178,000 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division in 2022 compared to 75,795 people in 2019.

23,907 people attended games in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division in 2022.

An average of 2,687 people attended SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division games last season (up 29% from 2,087 in 2019).

1,193 supporters on average attended SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division games (up 112% from 561 in 2019).

More in this section

A-League Men's Rd 8 - Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory Football Australia issues two lifetime bans after pitch invasion
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium Gianluca Vialli’s family fly to London to visit him in hospital – reports
ARGENTINA-FBL-WC-2022-ARRIVAL-FANS Argentina's World Cup winners arrive home to hero's welcome
<p>FRIENDLY RIVALRY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares a joke with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images</p>

Liverpool and Man City chiefs send joint letter to fans over 'unacceptable behaviour'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

Sign up to our SPORTS push notifications and be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.249 s