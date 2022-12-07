Belgium's Eden Hazard retires from international football

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has retired from international football at the age of 31. The Real Madrid clubman won 126 caps and scored 33 goals in a 14-year international career
STEPPING ASIDE: Belgium's Eden Hazard walks off dejected following the World Cup defeat to Morocco. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 10:55
James Whelan

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has retired from international football at the age of 31 in the wake of Belgium's disappointing group stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Real Madrid clubman won 126 caps and scored 33 goals in a 14-year international career.

Hazard started Belgium's opening two group games at the World Cup but struggled to make an impact and was dropped to the bench for the crucial third group game against Croatia.

The former Chelsea player has struggled since his move to the Spanish giants in 2019, scoring just five times in the league.

Injuries and a loss of form have seen him consigned to a bit-part role at the current European champions.

Announcing his international retirement Hazard said: "A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career.

"The succession is ready. I will miss you...."

Hazard was a key member of the Belgium side which finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

