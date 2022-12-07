Everton fans group demands answers on whether club is for sale

A fan-based Everton pressure group has demanded answers from owner Farhad Moshiri on whether he plans to sell the club
PROTESTS: An Everton fans pressure group have written an open letter to owner Farhad Moshiri. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 09:27
Carl Markham

In the summer Moshiri insisted he remained committed to the Toffees after talks broke down with a United States-based consortium, spearheaded by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and including real estate tycoon Maciek ‘MG’ Kaminski.

Kaminski tried to resurrect negotiations but Moshiri has not engaged and with the club continuing to struggle on the pitch the 27 Campaign, formed 12 months ago to highlight the number of years since Everton’s last last trophy win, has issued an open letter asking for clarity.

“Since the summer, messaging from the club has been confused. Is the club for sale? Are you seeking new investors to fund our working capital requirements?” said the letter.

“Other Premier League clubs (Liverpool and Manchester United) seeking new investment or owners have appointed investment banks to handle their requirements.

“They have been clear with their communications. What is your intention, what are you doing and when will you communicate it clearly?”

After last season’s narrow escape from relegation in the penultimate match of the season, Everton find themselves just a point above the bottom three.

The club has also made combined losses of over £371million over the last three years and the 27 Campaign have questioned the role chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale have played in that.

“As a result of huge losses and the squandering of resources, our competitive position declines on an annual basis in all respects. How can you justify their performance?” continued the letter.

“We ask you to directly answer the questions put to you. Tell us what changes are to be made to change the direction the club is heading.”

<p>STAR MAN: France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Kylian Mbappe needs ‘special attention’ from England players – Steve Holland

