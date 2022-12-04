Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

Gustavo, 28, had helped Palmeiras secure domestic success during his final campaign with an 11th Serie A title secured in November.
Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by signing Gustavo Scarpa (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 12:20
PA

Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by announcing the signing of Gustavo Scarpa.

The attacking midfielder will officially join the club on January 1 after he recently left Palmeiras following the expiration of his contract with the Brazilian outfit.

Gustavo, 28, had helped Palmeiras secure domestic success during his final campaign with an 11th Serie A title secured in November.

The once-capped Brazil international told the official club website: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream for me.

“It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait for it to begin. It’s always been an ambition since I was a little kid to play in Europe and my dream is to play in the Premier League.

“I’m a technical player but also I’ve developed my game defensively over the past couple of seasons. I’m very dedicated, hard-working and I’m excited to get started now.”

More in this section

WCup Senegal Netherlands Soccer 'I’m going to give him another big fat kiss' - Van Gaal toasts impact of Denzel Dumfries 
Derry City v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Dundalk legend Brian Gartland announces retirement 
England v USA - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Al Bayt Stadium Gareth Southgate: England are physically and mentally prepared for penalties
forestPlace: UK
<p>THE DREAM: Argentina's Lionel Messi (right) celebrates as Australia's Mitchell Duke looks dejected. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Lionel Messi guides Argentina to victory over Australia despite late scare

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.293 s