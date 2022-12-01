Luis Enrique: We can’t afford to gamble against Japan 

Group E

Spain coach Luis Enrique will not take any risks against Japan with progress to the knockout stage still in the balance.

Although the 2010 champions need only a point to qualify, all four nations have a chance of making the last 16 and, after Germany’s shock defeat to the Asian nation, nothing can be ruled out.

Seven outfield players have yet to register a minute’s action in Qatar, but Enrique said that does not come into his thinking until the job is done.

“It is a reality. We have spoken about it with the players,” he said.

“Some of the 26 may end up not playing at all — we all know how it works.

“Don’t write Costa Rica off, they can win against Germany. Any of the four nations can still go through and that is very telling.”

There has been some speculation about whether it would be better to actually finish second, as that could potentially avoid a knockout meeting with Belgium.

But Enrique is in no mood for playing games — even if it is something they factored into the equation.

“We wondered about this, actually,” he added.

“From a professional point of view, imagine if we speculated we finished better as runner-up and in minute 90 we are winners of the group and then in the 94th minute Costa Rica (against Germany) and Japan score and then you are out.

“If you are convinced your team is a good one — and we are here to win seven matches — it is not about runners-up.

“It is not the way we interpret things at elite level. We want to be winners of this group.

“To win a World Cup you have to win against everyone who comes your way.”

Japan have had to deal with the highs and lows in the tournament already as, after their surprise win over Germany, they were criticised for not securing their last-16 place following defeat to Costa Rica.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu accepts their opening win raised expectations and so defeat to the Central Americans was always going to be received badly, but qualification remains in their own hands and a draw may be enough, depending on the outcome of the other match in the group.

“There will be praise and criticism, but it is sport; if we win we will be praised and if we lose we will be criticised,” he said.

“Of course we don’t want to be criticised, but I hope this will give the Japanese public something to talk about - that would mean soccer is penetrating into the lives of the Japanese.

“I would like the players to play well so they can increase their value in the eyes of the Japanese people and I hope we can impart hope when they look at our games and our play.”

Meanwhile Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez believes the milestone appointment of a female referee at the men’s World Cup is a major step forward for the “very sexist” football industry.

France’s Stephanie Frappart will make history today as the first woman to take charge of a match at the men’s tournament when she oversees the crunch clash between Suarez’s side and Germany.

Germany must win to stay in contention for the knockout stages, while Costa Rica can guarantee a last-16 spot with victory.

“This is another step forward, which speaks volumes of this woman, of her commitment of doing things,” said Suarez.

“And especially in this sport, it’s a very sexist one. It’s very difficult to reach the point she has reached.”

Germany coach Hansi Flick also backed the historic decision to appoint Frappart for the match at Al Bayt Stadium.

“I trust her 100%,” said Flick. “I think she deserves to be here due to her performance and her achievements.”

Victory would still leave Germany reliant on the result between Spain and Japan and, potentially, goal difference.

Flick, who was assistant to Joachim Low when his country lifted the World Cup trophy in 2014 in Brazil, has no intention of walking away from the job regardless of the outcome.

“I can confirm it from my side,” he said. “I don’t know what else is going to happen.

“But my contract is running up to 2024. I am also looking forward to the European Championship back home but we have got time to go until then. I don’t really feel too much pressure.”