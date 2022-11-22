Lionel Messi: Argentina 'suffering' after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi admitted Argentina had no complaints but were “suffering” after their “painful” defeat by Saudi Arabia, in what was one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Messi's early penalty was equalised by Saleh Al Shehri after half-time before Salem Al-Dawsari scored a stunning goal to give Saudi Arabia victory.

It was five minutes that cost Argentina dear, as Messi admitted, and he added: “Now is the time to focus on the unity of the squad, we need to be more united than ever in order to face Mexico and then try to recover in the competition.

"We need to be calm now. We are suffering, this was a very painful defeat. We need to keep trusting ourselves against Mexico and then see how it will be in the last game.

“The uncertainty in this game was bad for us. We did not find a way to get another goal because we were not calm in those moments when we were face to face with the goalkeeper. There were three offside goals too.

“We had many chances to score but we made the mistake of playing too quickly. We knew they would play with a high defensive line, but we did not find the best way though. We tried to play more quickly and it made us disorganised. We did not play with clarity.”

For Al Shehri, victory was made even more special given the calibre of opposition and defeating what he called the game’s greatest-ever player.

“It feels so amazing to win our first game of the World Cup and especially to score my first goal in this tournament,” Alshehri said afterwards.

“We still have two matches to come and I hope we can continue on this path to pass through the group and reach the round of 16.

“We were playing against the best player who has ever played the game and to win against Argentina, who for me are the number one candidate to win the World Cup, it’s a big boost for us."

Saudi Arabia won seven of their 10 matches in a tough qualifying group to reach Qatar and Al Shehri praised the self-belief within the squad.

“Honestly, we always have belief in ourselves,” he continued. “No matter who the opponent was, I think we would have played a good match today.

“The best thing in football is to believe in yourself and that’s what happened today.

“We have three points now and we have two games left. If we win one of these two games I think we will pass, so we have good odds to pass.”

And the Saudi Arabian federation's General Secretary Ibrahim Al Kassim said he was not surprised by their victory.

“It was not beyond our expectations. We came to this tournament expecting to surprise people and went out on to the pitch today knowing that we will surprise the world. We have been building up to this World Cup since September 2021, playing a lot of friendlies, and our preparations have been geared towards this.

“We can celebrate victory against Argentina but it is over now and we go back to training ready for the next one.

“Even though it was against Argentina, the third-ranked team in the world, who have Messi in their team, it is still eleven against eleven, and that is what the players went on to the pitch with in their minds.”