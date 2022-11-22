Sensational Saudis humble Messi and Argentina in World Cup shock

Saudi Arabia have beaten Argentina 2-1 to record one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.
Lionel Messi had given Argentina an early lead with a 10th minute penalty.
But two goals in five minutes at the start of the second half from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari turned the game on its head.
Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
This also rivals other surprise results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener, the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950 and North Korea beating Italy in 1966.
