Star man Depay gives Van Gaal just what he needed

World Cup Group A: Senegal 0 Netherlands 2 (Gakpo 84, Klaasen 90+9)

Sometimes a game gets what it’s missing. Sometimes it just can’t be found.

Following two matches that were over and done with by the 30-minute mark, Senegal and the Netherlands brought this World Cup its first contest at Al Thumama Stadium. Played to a deafening soundtrack from the Senegalese drummers in the lower bowl who drove their beat into your chest and soul, it was absorbing and in brief moments captivating.

But it was missing something. Or more accurately two things, only one of which was on hand. With the clock having ticked rapidly. then slowly, to 60-odd minutes, Louis van Gaal turned to his bench for the creative, incisive talent that his team had lacked. Further up the sideline Aliou Cisse also turned to his own bench. But his finest talent wasn’t there.

Contorted into a new calendar for its Qatari overlords, this is a tournament that may be defined by those who aren’t here. Memphis Depay’s injury was only serious enough to limit him to a half hour here. Sadio Mané’s robbed him of the entire tournament and it of him in his absolute prime.

So it was Van Gaal who could try to give the game the goal it now badly needed. It took Depay 20-odd minutes but he helped find it. When a deep cross from Denzel Dumfries broke back out to the edge of the Senegal box, the Barcelona striker worked well in a tight space and fed Frenkie De Jong who curled in a beautiful ball.

Cody Gakpo’s brilliant and brave run saw him meet the ball ahead of the onrushing Edouard Mendy and the Dutch had their lead and the game finally got what it had been missing all along. Depay would have even more of a say in the goal that sealed it in the ninth minute of added time. He’d given his side everything they needed.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup, group A soccer match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

For the first half hour or so, the game didn’t need much at all. It was open and it was fluid. There was pace, pressure and errors and, more than anything, it had the pulse of a contest. A bloody good one. The band drummed on and on to give us a beat to go with the pulse. To give this World Cup some life.

Matthijs De Ligt’s life, however, wasn’t being made easy. The Bayern centre back had been out of Van Gaal’s favour of late and Jurrien Timber had been expected to start by many. Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, the top scorer left in Senegal’s Mané-less squad, gave him a torrid time from the off. He was caught out on two and seven minutes and it rarely got better for him.

Van Gaal had opted for Steven Berghuis alongside playmaker Frankie de Jong in the middle with Gakpo given reign in front of them. When Vincent Janssen and Steven Bergwijn were named to start up front, that rustling sound you heard was Daniel Levy rifling through some cabinets at Spurs HQ to see if there were any World Cup bonus clauses still valid.

De Jong dithered and wasted an incredible opening on 21 minutes but it felt like there’d be plenty more to come. As Sarr continued to torture De Ligt that sense was only emboldened. A first shot on target arrived on 31 minutes but there’d be more, right?

Wrong. The pace slowed just enough for it to become a bit of a slog either side of the interval. It looked like two teams with talented defences cagily going at it. It took 65 minutes before the first proper effort on goal. The giant Andries Noppert got down low to his left to stop a stinging drive from Boulaye Dia after a cheap giveaway from De Jong.

No journey to a World Cup is linear. However Noppert’s route takes some serious beating. The 28-year-old had never been a starter in his life until 18 months ago, a career benchwarmer who this time two years ago was a rarely used reserve at Dordrecht rock bottom in the Dutch second tier.

His parents pled with him to give up the ghost, find something more reliable. He did, a starting gig at Go Ahead Eagles, earned him a move to top-flight Heerenveen and then got the call for Qatar, no caps to his name. His first would come in a World Cup. He would keep the Netherlands in it until their breakthrough arrived, beating away a stinging drive from Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy with 15 minutes to go.

A minute later the attendance was announced as 41,721, peculiar for two reasons. The place only holds 40,000 and there was nowhere near that many here. Three games in and the crowd issues won’t go away. This was arguably the tastiest game on the schedule for the opening week and in the joint-smallest stadium. If organisers can’t sell this one out, then trouble beckons.

Group A will pick up next with Senegal meeting the hosts and the Dutch facing Ecuador, who looked plenty dangerous on Sunday. All of which made that opening goal so vital. When the Dutch got it Senegal hunted for an answer. Substitute Papa Gueye fired in another low rasper but Noppert got a strong left hand on it.

As the African champions moved further forward there was a lot of green space at the other end. At the death a long ball was knocked on by substitute Marten de Roon and Depay was off to the races. He bore down and fired a shot that Mendy parried into the path of Davy Klaassen who bundled it in. Three of Van Gaal’s subs had combined to seal the win.

In his managerial swansong at 71, the grand master has been adamant that his side can win this tournament. Being able to turn to his star man in an hour of need ensured the quest got off on the right foot. How Cissé would have loved to have been able to do the same.

SENEGAL (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy 7; Sabalyn 6, Koulibaly 7, Cisse 7, Diallo 6 (Jakobs 62); Kouyate 7 (Gueye 74), Mendy 7, Gueye 8; Sarr 8, Dia 6 (Dieng 69), Diatta 7 (Jackson 74).

Booked: Mendy, Gueye

NETHERLANDS (3-4-1-2): Noppert 8; De Ligt 4, Van Dijk 7, Ake 6; Dumfries 7, Berghuis 6 (Koopmeiners 79), De Jong 7, Blind 6; Gakpo 7 (De Roon 90); Janssen 6 (Depay 62), Bergwijn 6 (Klaassen 79).

Booked: De Ligt

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil) Att: 41,721