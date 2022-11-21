European nations scrap One Love armbands plan over Fifa yellow card threats

European nations scrap One Love armbands plan over Fifa yellow card threats

One Love armbands will no longer be worn at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 10:00
PA Sport Staff

England and Wales will not wear an anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup matches on Monday after Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions.

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the One Love campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the armbands will no longer be worn.

“Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

“Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.” 

Kane had been due to wear the OneLove armband against Iran on Monday afternoon, while Wales skipper Gareth Bale was due to wear it in the match against the United States later in the evening.

The band contains the rainbow colours associated with the Pride flag and had been set to be a strong statement in Qatar, a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

The statement continued: “We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

“We are very frustrated by the Fifa decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response.

“Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.”

More in this section

Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Ronaldo makes surprise appearance at Portugal media session and insists: I speak when I want to
Callum Robinson celebrates scoring the first goal 20/11/2022 Callum Robinson gifted the winner as Ireland defeat Malta
Wales Press Conference - Main Media Centre - Sunday November 20th Gareth Bale honoured to inspire a generation as Wales live the World Cup dream
Armband#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>OFFICE BOUND: World Cup coverage on television.</p>

Keyboard shortcuts and a poker face: How to watch the World Cup at work

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s