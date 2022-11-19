'I feel like a migrant worker': FIFA president hits out at World Cup criticism

'Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing.'
'I feel like a migrant worker': FIFA president hits out at World Cup criticism
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (Nick Potts/PA)
Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 10:20
PA Sport Staff

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit out at criticism of Qatar from Europe on the eve of the World Cup.

The game’s global governing body has been attacked for its decision to take the finals to Qatar, where the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of LGBTQ+ people have been in the spotlight.

Ahead of the opening game of the tournament on Sunday, Infantino said: “We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the western world.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”

Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker.

Infantino added: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel (like) a migrant worker.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine.

“What do you do then? You try to engage, make friends. Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing.”

Read More

This World Cup's different. Here's why...

More in this section

England Training Session and Press Conference - Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium - Friday November 18th Aaron Ramsdale backs Bukayo Saka to take penalty for England at World Cup 
Cian Coleman celebrates with the trophy 21/10/2022 Cian Coleman pens new deal with Cork City
Callum Robinson takes a shot 17/11/2022 Callum Robinson wants Ireland to finish the year on a high
FIFA#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>ATHOUGHTS: Aaron Ramsey, right, says Gary Speed, left, convinced him that Wales would play at the World Cup one day. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s