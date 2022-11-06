No hangover this year as Shels complete the double 

WOMEN’S FAI CUP FINAL

SHELBOURNE 2 (Jessie Stapleton 6, Pearl Slattery 27) ATHLONE TOWN 0

Clear heads, inside and out, were the critical element of Shelbourne seeing off gallant Athlone Town to claim their first double since 2016.

Excessive celebrations from winning an unlikely title last year caught up on Noel King’s side for the Cup final against Wexford eight days later but they were fresh in body and mind from the start at Tallaght on Sunday, never looking back after racing 2-0 ahead within the half hour.

Both goals were similar in their execution, each bundled home from within a yard after Shels tested the sturdiness of goalkeeper Niamh Coombes by launching set-pieces into the danger area.

For the opener on six minutes, Alex Kavanagh’s free-kick was Coombes' to collect but allowing the ball slip from her grasp on the line was opportune for Jessie Stapleton to unwittingly benefit as the ball deflected off her back into the net.

Nineteen minutes later and Megan Smyth-Lynch dropped a corner-kick inside the six-yard box, where Shauna Fox outjumped Coombes to send the ball spinning into the air.

There to react in an instant was Reds captain Pearl Slattery, nipping in ahead of Kelsey Munroe to nod it over the line.

While Athlone rallied in the second half, and had a Scarlett Herron goal header disallowed for offside with 20 minutes left when replays suggested otherwise, Shels were comfortable throughout.

Keeva Keenan’s cross early in the second half that deflected off the crossbar might have made their victory more convincing.

They won’t mind as, before a record final crowd of 5073, they cemented their status as the best team in the country.

As hawkers, especially new entrants Shamrock Rovers with their bulky budget, circle for their best players, the lure of a Champions League presence for another year should keep their nucleus intact.

Underdogs Athlone had little answer to Shels’ first-half supremacy, hampered by a litany of stray passes.

Maybe it was the occasion that got to the Midlanders after a season of overachievement earned them the runners-up places in both the league and Cup.

“Our first goal was the turning point – it really rattled Athlone,” asserted wily operator King. “It was the first Cup final for Athlone’s players and the nerves set in.

“I thought we were in control. We’ve had the most clean sheets in the country this year, so I knew we’d be capable of defending our lead.”

Keenan had set the tone for the champions within 30 seconds by unleashing a volley that Coombes gathered.

Down the other end, Shauna Fox crowded out Emily Corbet on one of the few occasions Athlone’s top scorer got a clear run on goal.

Athlone were livid at referee Sean Grant for awarding the free for a foul on Smyth-Lynch that led to the breakthrough but they can’t complain about the suspect defending that followed.

“There were a few players around me, I got the free and I’ll say no more,” admitted the Smyth-Lynch afterwards.

“With the second goal, I could see the girls were positioning themselves on the goal-line, so I hit it on the top of the ‘keeper and we have fantastic headers of the ball like Jessie, Shauna and Pearl.”

In between the two goals, Muireann Devaney sliced wide and afterwards, when unmarked, should have been played in by Corbet for a clean strike. Overall, however, goalkeeper Amanda Budden was hardly worked in the opening 45 minutes.

It was well into the second half when their American attacker Maddie Gibson emerged as a threat, still unable to crown some darting runs with the finish to match. One chance saw her shoot on the stretch, the effort sailing harmlessly wide.

It just wasn’t to be Athlone’s day and Shels were worthy winners, illustrating the traits when under pressure which have been their hallmark during another season of distinction. How they deserved to celebrate with their band of fans, unworried about the aftermath this time.

“We’ve lifted three of the four trophies competed for over the last two years – and won a Champions League game - but that final defeat last year was a stain,” reflected King about atoning for their misjudgment.

They’ve belatedly got their hands on it, already ahead of fellow Shels manager Damien Duff on the silverware front. Next Sunday at the Aviva Stadium, all eyes will be on the Ireland centurion to see if he can complete the first men’s and women’s Blue Riband double-act since Cork City in 2017.

ATHLONE TOWN: N Coombes; M O’Kane, J Hennessy , K Munroe (K Shine 60); R Molloy (M Daly 89), L Ryan, M Devaney, S Herron (LJ Grant 90), M Gibson: G Keenan (K Slevin 60), E Corbett (K Brennan 61).

SHELBOURNE: A Budden; J Gargan, P Slattery, S Fox, L Doyle; K Keenan (R Graham 77), A Kavanagh (E Starr 90), J Stapleton, M Smyth-Lynch (H O’Reilly 72); A Larkin, N Murray (J Quinn 90).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 5073.