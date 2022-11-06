Emery era off to a flier after Aston Villa down Manchester United

Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 1

Manchester United failed to exact revenge on Unai Emery as the new Aston Villa manager got off to a winning start at Villa Park.

Emery led Villarreal to the Europa League title in 2020-21 at the expense of United, with an incredible 11-10 success on penalties in Gdansk, Poland after a 1-1 draw.

This time the 51-year-old Spaniard, wearing an immaculate navy suit, coat, shirt and tie, did it again as United lost vital ground in the race for a Champions League spot.

Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne gave Villa an early lead before Luke Shaw’s shot deflected off Jacob Ramsey to give United hope before half-time.

Ramsey got Villa’s third as United lost at Villa Park for the first time in the Premier League since August 19, 1995, 23 visits previous.

Since that pivotal 1995 encounter, United had lost just two of their 54 clashes against the Midlanders in all competitions.

Twenty-seven years ago, a 3-1 reverse prompted Alan Hansen’s infamous ‘You don’t win anything with kids’ critique.

There’s unlikely to be anything as bold uttered after this encounter but manager Eric ten Hag has at least found some fire and quality in the middle of the park in the bouncer-like figure of Casemiro.

The €68.5 million Brazilian is a formidable presence in the tackle and with his passing. But he was unable to prevent a more determined Villa outfit getting off to a flying start from which United never recovered.

United had gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions but that statistic ended as they conceded twice in the first 10 minutes with Bailey enjoying an inspired first half.

Eric ten Hag’s side had gone 273 minutes without conceding in league and cup before the game, a record that ended within seven minutes as Villa took the lead.

Ollie Watkins, with his back to goal, cut in from the left and squared the ball to Ramsey.

As the young Villa midfielder received possession, Bailey, alongside him, took off like an Olympic sprinter and was perfectly placed to receive Ramsey’s pass in the inside left position before steering a left-footed drive beyond the outstretched left leg of David de Gea for his fourth goal of the season.

Four minutes later, the ramifications for United left back Luke Shaw lunging in on Ramsey were far worse than the yellow card he received.

From the resulting free kick, Digne’s precision free kick from 20 yards left de Gea grasping at thin air as it arrowed into the top left-hand corner of his net.

Before it was taken, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had raced to the halfway line to yell instructions to his team-mate where to place the kick.

Martínez had more conventional work to do after the half hour with two vital saves to prevent a United comeback.

Alejandro Garnacho’s angled left foot drive that was heading for the far bottom corner drew a full-length save from the Argentinian, who then stuck out a right boot to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo’s stooping header. Ronaldo was named captain for this game.

United were back in the game in the 45th minute, however.

Shaw’s angled half volley appeared to be heading to the right of Martínez’s goal but it struck the back of Ramsey and looped into the opposite corner of the net.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and Bailey looked to restore Villa’s cushion immediately from the restart.

The Jamaican winger took the ball from the centre circle and raced towards goal but his shot was straight at de Gea.

It wasn’t long before United did concede a third goal, however, – in the 49th minute to be precise.

Watkins teased Victor Lindelöf on the left and the former Brentford striker intelligently cut the ball back for the in-rushing Ramsey to place a rising, sidefooted effort between Shaw and Christian Eriksen into the top corner.

The 21-year-old became only the fourth player to score, assist and score an own goal in a Premier League game.

Aston Villa (4-2-2-2): E Martínez 7; Cash 7, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Digne 8 (Young 78 minutes, 6); Dendoncker 7 (Sanson 90 minutes, 6), Douglas Luiz 7; J Ramsey 8, Buendía 7 (Ings 78 minutes, 6); Bailey 9 (McGinn 70 minutes, 6); Watkins 8 (Kamara 78 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Olsen.

Booked: Bailey, Mings, Martínez.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): de Gea 6; Dalot 6, Lindelöf 5, L Martínez 5, Shaw 6 (Malacia 65 minutes, 6); Casemiro 7, Eriksen 6; Rashford 6, van de Beek 5 (Elanga 65 minutes, 6), Garnacho 6 (Martial 65 minutes, 6); Ronaldo 5.

Substitutes: Maguire, Fred, Pellistri, Dúbravka, McTominay, Shoretire.

Booked: Dalot, Shaw, Ronaldo.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7/10.

Attendance: 42,058.