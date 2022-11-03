Man United miss out on top spot but revival gathers pace

Europa League

Real Sociedad 0Man United 1

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United missed out on first place in their Europa League group by a solitary goal, but thanks to teenager Alejandro Garnacho, this was still an impressive evening’s work in Spain.

Having lost the first meeting 1-0 at Old Trafford, United were unable to pull off the win they needed in San Sebastián by the necessary margin.

That means that when European play resumes in February, United will play an extra qualifying round against one of the third-placed teams that will drop down from the Champions League.

But the prospect of extra games, against possibly the likes of Barcelona or Juventus, could not detract from an excellent performance.

Their new 18-year-old star made his mark just 17 minutes into the tie, with his first goal in professional football putting United halfway to the victory - a win in which they scored at least twice - that would allow them to the top the group.

It was a stunning goal, from a long David de Gea clearance which Bruno Fernandes rose to head into the centre of the field from the right-wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the the ball and played an incredible pass inside Garnacho’s marker, allowing the Argentinian to take two superb touches that left his marker in his wake, before he finished across keeper Remiro.

It was the start of a threatening first half from Garnacho, who created space for himself and shot just over ten minutes after his goal.

Garnacho was born the day after Ronaldo scored a goal in Portugal’s victory in the 2004 European Championship semi-final and the veteran should have shown the youngster he still knows the way to goal after 41 minutes.

Jon Pacheco misjudged a long ball from Lisandro Martinez and Ronaldo was clean through on Remiro and lobbed the goalkeeper, only to see the ball land on the roof of the Sociedad goal.

It was a poor miss, although VAR might have ruled him offside had he scored.

And Ronaldo and his team-mates had de Gea to thank for maintaining their lead as half-time approached.

Full-back Gorosabel unleashed a superb shot from 20 yards which the United keeper kept out at full stretch, before recovering brilliantly to deny Pablo Marin as he pounced on the rebound.

It was not all good news for ten Hag, however. Donny van de Beek, starting a game for the first time since December, was virtually anonymous, playing in a number 10 role.

He was selected after ten Hag opted to start the game with in-form Marcus Rashford on the bench, as a precaution against a minor injury concern.

But after the hosts started the second half in much more threatening fashion, the United manager put Rashford on for the under-performing Dutchman just before the hour.

United pressed for the crucial second but it was Sociedad who looked more likely to score next, with substitute Robert Navarro particularly lively.

Striker Carlos Fernandez missed with two good chances to put the tie away, heading over at a free-kick and then snatching at a shot which flew well over. De Gea was also solid, yet again, in dealing with an attempt from Ander Guevara.

But despite United finishing the game with substitute defender Harry Maguire partnering Ronaldo in an unlikely forward line, there were no late chances for the visitors.

REAL SOCIEDAD (4-3-1-2): Remiro 6; Gorosabel 7 (Elustondo 58, 6), Le Normand 6, Pacheco 6, Rico 6; Mendez 6 (Zubeldia 82), Zubimendi 7, Marin 8 (Navarro 58, 7); Merino 7; Sorloth 5 (Magunacelaya 82), Fernandez 7 (Guevara 72, 6).

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Lindelof 7 (McTominay 58, 6), Martinez 9, Shaw 7; Casemiro 8, Eriksen 5 (Fred 82); Fernandes 7, van de Beek 4 (Rashford 58, 6), Garnacho 7 (Maguire 82); Ronaldo 6.

Referee: G Kabakov (Bulgaria) 5